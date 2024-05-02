UK economic growth downgraded for next two years – OECD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK economic growth downgraded for next two years – OECD

By Press Association
The UK economy is set to grow slower than expected in 2024 and 2025, according to the OECD (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK economy is set for “sluggish” growth over the next two years and is likely to miss previous forecasts, according to economists.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has downgraded its UK growth projections for 2024 and 2025, indicating it will witness the weakest growth across the G7 group of major economies next year.

The organisation said in its latest economic outlook report that there are “some signs that the global outlook has started to brighten” amid easing inflation.

Global gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 3.1% this year, unchanged from 2023.

However, the UK’s economy is expected to grow at a much slower rate after interest rate rises in order to bring down inflation.

The economic organisation said “GDP growth is projected to remain sluggish” in the face of a “waning drag from past monetary tightening”.

The economy grew by 0.1% last year and is expected to see growth improve to 0.4% this year, the OECD said.

However, it represents a downgrade to forecasts after previously predicting 0.7% growth for 2024.

It also means it is on track to record the second weakest growth across the G7, with only Germany – which has a growth forecast of 0.2% – due to see a smaller increase.

On Thursday, the new report also said the economy is on track to grow by around 1% next year. This is slower than projected for Germany and the other G7 nations – Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the US.

The OECD said higher wages will help consumer spending over the next two years but could contribute to inflationary pressure as the Bank of England continues with efforts to get Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation down to its 2% target rate.

“Stronger real wage growth will support a modest pick-up in private consumption,” the report said.

“Headline inflation is expected to continue moderating towards target as energy and food prices have eased substantially, but persistent services price pressures will keep core inflation elevated at 3.3% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025.”

It also predicts the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start cutting interest rates – which currently sit at a 15-year-high of 5.25% – in the third quarter of this year.

UK interest rates are on track to drop to 3.75% by the end of 2025, it said.

Meanwhile, the UK’s unemployment rate is expected to rise over the period.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly increased to 4.2% for the latest three-month period to February.

The OECD said this is due to continue increasing and reach as high as 4.7% in 2025 “as the labour market cools”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “This forecast is not particularly surprising given our priority for the last year has been to tackle inflation with higher interest rates.

“But, now we are winning that war, growth matters, which is why it is significant that last month the IMF (International Monetary Fund) predicted the UK will grow faster over the next six years than any European G7 country or Japan.

“To sustain that we need to stick to our plan – competitive taxes, a flexible labour market and far-reaching welfare reform.”