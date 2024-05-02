Revolution Bars holds takeover talks with rival Nightcap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Bars holds takeover talks with rival Nightcap

By Press Association
Revolution Bars Group has confirmed talks over a possible sale with rival Nightcap (Revolution Bars/PA)
Troubled bar chain Revolution has confirmed it held talks with rival operator Nightcap over a potential takeover deal.

Revolution Bars Group said on Thursday it held “an exploratory meeting” with Nightcap, which runs 46 bars including the Cocktail Club and Dirty Martini chains.

The firms held discussions around “a range of possible transactions”, including a possible offer for the entirety of Revolution, which also owns Peach Pubs and Revolucion de Cuba venues.

LondonCocktail
Nightcap owns 46 venues including London Cocktail Club sites (London Cocktail Club/PA)

The confirmation followed a report by Sky News that Nightcap and nightclub owner Rekom both expressed an interest in buying all or part of Revolution.

It comes weeks after Revolution announced a major restructuring plan which could see 18 of its bars shut down.

The firm said it had been hammered by cost-of-living pressures and regular train strikes affecting its younger customer base.

Revolution also raised £12.5 million through a fundraise to help support the plan, with backing from investors such as former Pizza Express chairman Luke Johnson.

The group also said it would assess a potential sale last month as it sought to secure its future.

It said in its latest update that Nightcap is not participating in the formal sales process announced at the time.

“There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for Revolution Bars Group, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made,” the firm added.