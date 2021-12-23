Minecraft: Gaming ‘phenomenon’ developed in Dundee passes 1 trillion YouTube views

An error occurred. Please try again.

If each of the one trillion views of Minecraft-related videos on YouTube were just one second long, it would equate to over 30,000 years of viewing.

The gaming phenomenon is the best-selling console game. It has sold more than 200 million times worldwide.

Now it recently reached another landmark, with Minecraft-related videos passing 1 trillion views on YouTube.

Minecraft has been developed by 4J Studios in Dundee for a variety of consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

The game encourages players to create their own world from scratch using the 3D blocks.

Dundee-based 4J Studios, run by Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns, brought the world’s most successful video game to consoles.

Mr van der Kuyl hailed its “unbelievable” success.

He said: “It makes it one of the most successful media properties in the world.

“A trillion views doesn’t happen for the BBC, or anything else. That shows the power of the game. It’s mind-blowing.”

Minecraft remains ‘incredible phenomenon’

The Dundee entrepreneur said the game has far exceeded all of 4J Studios’ expectations.

“When we started our versions of Minecraft, we thought if we made two million games it would be one of the biggest things we ever worked on.

“We did that in the first few weeks. Years on, we’re approaching 70 million sales of the versions we made.

“It’s still going and it’s an incredible phenomenon.”

Mr van der Kuyl said being part of Minecraft’s success was a huge achievement for 4J Studios.

“To be a small part of this franchise has been the biggest event in our careers so far.

“We thank all the stars and all the work we put in to get to this stage.

“Overnight successes normally take decades to happen.”

‘Amazing entertainment’ on YouTube

He also said the way people use the game has changed. It is now widely used as an educational tool worldwide.

Gamers now create videos and document their experiences.

The creator who now generates the most views of Minecraft videos is Aphmau. Her videos are regularly viewed by several million people.

Mr van der Kuyl said: “People now create these videos, or shows, based on Minecraft and that’s when it really took off.

“I often say now that as games developers, we thought we were rock stars in the industry, but we make the instruments.

“We’re like Fender. We make the guitars and it’s the people on YouTube that turn them into amazing entertainment.”

30,000 years to watch Minecraft on YouTube

How do you quantify 1 trillion views on a social media platform?

If each of those one trillion views were just one second long, the cumulative viewing time would add up to over 30,000 years.

If the videos were 30 minutes long, it would take a million years to view them all.

Or if you imagine a stack of Minecraft blocks, 12 inches square.

You could build a stack that reached from the Earth to the sun and back — with about seven million miles to spare.

Mr van der Kuyl said: “That is almost incomprehensible.

“It’s only possible because hundreds of millions of people play Minecraft.

“It’s difficult for people – even us – to comprehend how far the game has reached and the impact it has on people’s lives.

“For a lot of young people, probably their biggest form of entertainment is playing Minecraft or watching people play.”