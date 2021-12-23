Scottish Power chief executive awarded prestigious RSGS Honorary Fellowship for climate change role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Perth & Kinross

Scottish Power chief executive awarded prestigious RSGS Honorary Fellowship for climate change role

By Michael Alexander
December 23 2021, 11.30am
Keith Anderson at RSGS, Perth
Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson has been awarded a Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) Honorary Fellowship.

The honour was bestowed by RSGS CEO Mike Robinson at Fair Maid’s House in Perth in recognition of Mr Anderson’s role as a leading representative of industry in the climate discussion, and leading the transition of Scottish Power to 100% renewables.

What are honorary fellowships?

RSGS Honorary Fellowships are prestigious awards conferred for contributions to society and sustainability through the wider discipline of geography.

They have previously been awarded to some of the most prominent and influential explorers, academics, writers, leaders, and communicators of the last 150 years.

Dersalloch windfarm, operated by Scottish Power, near Dalmellington in Ayrshire.

Scottish Power was the first integrated UK energy company to generate 100% renewable electricity across onshore and offshore wind.

The company developed an energy model that will play a significant role in reaching the UK’s world-leading climate change targets and is investing £10 billion in the UK over five years – £6 million every working day – to double its renewable generation capacity and drive forward decarbonisation to support the move towards net zero emission.

‘Leading voice’

Speaking after presenting Mr Anderson with his Fellowship, Mike Robinson said: “Keith has been a leading voice and advocate in driving the economic recovery from the climate crises, and helping to deliver a clean, green and prosperous future for the nation.

“To deliver on our climate change targets we need every sector of society to pay a role, whether that be government bodies, communities, NGOs, media or industry.

Mike Robinson.

“The leadership that both Keith and Scottish Power has demonstrated has been critical in reassuring politicians and others in society on the need for transformation, making him an important voice on how businesses and Industries should approach the climate crises.

“Keith has consistently pushed for ambition in Scotland and the UK tackling climate change, and it is an honour to count him as a Fellow of the RSGS.”

‘Huge honour’

Keith Anderson said: “To be recognised by The Royal Scottish Geographical Society, particularly in such an important year for Scotland as we welcomed COP26 to Glasgow, is a huge honour.

CEO of Scottish Power Renewables Keith Anderson. Photographed at Whitelee Wind Farm

“Scotland must be proud of the steps it has already taken to help tackle climate change, our country has been at the forefront of the green industrial revolution, but we still have much more left to do.

“That’s why, as a company, Scottish Power is investing millions of pounds every day in the clean energy infrastructure needed to help Scotland and the wider UK achieve its climate targets at pace.”

