Scottish Power chief executive awarded prestigious RSGS Honorary Fellowship for climate change role

Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson has been awarded a Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) Honorary Fellowship.

The honour was bestowed by RSGS CEO Mike Robinson at Fair Maid’s House in Perth in recognition of Mr Anderson’s role as a leading representative of industry in the climate discussion, and leading the transition of Scottish Power to 100% renewables.

What are honorary fellowships?

RSGS Honorary Fellowships are prestigious awards conferred for contributions to society and sustainability through the wider discipline of geography.

They have previously been awarded to some of the most prominent and influential explorers, academics, writers, leaders, and communicators of the last 150 years.

Scottish Power was the first integrated UK energy company to generate 100% renewable electricity across onshore and offshore wind.

The company developed an energy model that will play a significant role in reaching the UK’s world-leading climate change targets and is investing £10 billion in the UK over five years – £6 million every working day – to double its renewable generation capacity and drive forward decarbonisation to support the move towards net zero emission.

‘Leading voice’

Speaking after presenting Mr Anderson with his Fellowship, Mike Robinson said: “Keith has been a leading voice and advocate in driving the economic recovery from the climate crises, and helping to deliver a clean, green and prosperous future for the nation.

“To deliver on our climate change targets we need every sector of society to pay a role, whether that be government bodies, communities, NGOs, media or industry.

“The leadership that both Keith and Scottish Power has demonstrated has been critical in reassuring politicians and others in society on the need for transformation, making him an important voice on how businesses and Industries should approach the climate crises.

“Keith has consistently pushed for ambition in Scotland and the UK tackling climate change, and it is an honour to count him as a Fellow of the RSGS.”

‘Huge honour’

Keith Anderson said: “To be recognised by The Royal Scottish Geographical Society, particularly in such an important year for Scotland as we welcomed COP26 to Glasgow, is a huge honour.

“Scotland must be proud of the steps it has already taken to help tackle climate change, our country has been at the forefront of the green industrial revolution, but we still have much more left to do.

“That’s why, as a company, Scottish Power is investing millions of pounds every day in the clean energy infrastructure needed to help Scotland and the wider UK achieve its climate targets at pace.”