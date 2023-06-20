Dunfermline seal deal with Dundee for Sam Fisher

Dunfermline have announced the return of Sam Fisher after the defender left Dundee.

Fisher picked up winner’s medals at both clubs last season due to a successful loan at KDM Group East End Park.

After playing a huge part in the early stage of the season for the Pars, he returned to Dens Park to help his parent club secure the Championship title.

Welcome back @Sam_Fisher52 🤝 The defender returns on a 3 year deal. ➡️ https://t.co/3JD7naoPDb pic.twitter.com/EOrkYG3ewE — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) June 20, 2023

Dunfermline went on to win League One convincingly and Fisher will now join them for a tilt at the league he just helped Dundee to win.

Sam Fisher leaves the club. Dundee Football Club can confirm that Sam Fisher has left the club and has signed for Dunfermline Athletic. Read the full announcement on the club website.https://t.co/iqwpbpK59o#thedee pic.twitter.com/FrRMJw0nLH — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 20, 2023

An undisclosed compensation fee has been agreed between the clubs and Fisher has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Dunfermline.

Fisher becomes Dunfermline’s second summer signing after Kane Ritchie-Hosler joined permanently – also on a three-year deal following a successful loan spell.