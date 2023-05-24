Kane Ritchie-Hosler would welcome return of Celtic rival after penning Dunfermline deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last month, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Ewan Otoo were pictured celebrating Dunfermline’s title win in a rare showing of on-field unity between Rangers and Celtic.

The pair came up against each other a few times for their respective B sides before Ritchie-Hosler moved on loan to the Pars in September.

Otoo followed after the January window had closed and both established themselves as key members of James McPake’s team for the title run-in.

This week, Ritchie-Hosler gave Pars fans a huge boost by signing a three-year deal after joining from Rangers B for an undisclosed fee.

He would like to see a similar move for Otoo – who he also played alongside on loan during the 2020/21 season.

Familiar foe

“We had played against each other a few times and I played a bit with him at Clyde,” said Ritchie-Hosler.

“I knew him before that so when he came up I was familiar.

“I am trying to convince him to come back! But it is down to him. I want him to come back, of course.”

Otoo or not, defensive reinforcements will be needed ahead of Dunfermline’s return to the Championship as they face more attacking sides.

Ritchie-Hosler was a menace to League One defences in the second half of the campaign and is aware of the step-up in quality that he will face in his individual battles next season.

The draw of first-team football

“It is going to be a lot harder but I’m looking forward to the challenge for me personally to develop,” he added.

“I think teams will be more attacking so there could be more space and that helps me.

“It is different but I wanted to play first-team football and that is what I got here so it is just going to help me even further playing at a higher level.”

Before his move to Rangers B, Ritchie-Hosler spent 10 years coming through the Manchester City academy – his boyhood club.

The treble-chasing English giants have been transformed in that time, including moving their training facilities from Platt Lane to the City Football Academy.

“The facilities there were unbelievable, I can’t describe it,” said Ritchie-Hosler.

“You were very lucky to be there and doing that at Man City for 10 years and then at Rangers for four years was great.”