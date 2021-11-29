EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards delighted to ‘be adored’ as Dundee United captain after fans sing Stone Roses classic on skipper debut

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Edwards has found a special place in the hearts of Dundee United fans after a series of top displays for the Tannadice club.

And while he leads from the front as the new United captain, the supporters have cranked up their love for Edwards with a new song.

Singing to the tune of the Stone Roses classic ‘I Wanna Be Adored’, United fans spent much of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ross County chanting: “I wanna be Edwards.”

Nothing happening on the park but fantastic atmosphere in the @dundeeunitedfc end. Great support for @RyanEdwards_5 on his first game as club captain. pic.twitter.com/UFRgXOdNj6 — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) November 27, 2021

A flag emblazoned with that slogan has also been on display in the United end in recent weeks.

It was visible in Dingwall as Edwards made his skipper debut.

And the fan love has not gone unnoticed by the Liverpool-born star.

“I love hearing the fans singing my name,” Edwards told Courier Sport.

“If you’ve got a song as a player then you are doing something right. They are also bringing a flag to games with my image on it.

“I saw it at Hibs and social media was going mad with it after that game.

“I was buzzing when I saw the flag and heard them starting to sing about me.

“It shows I’m doing something right. Long may it continue.

“The Stone Roses are quite big group so to get a song made about you from one of their hits is great. I’ll take that.

“I’m delighted with it. I hope we can keep performing and the fans keep blasting that song out.

“The support has been great for me since coming to the club.

“They have made me feel so wanted, so welcome at Dundee United.

“But that comes with responsibility. I have to keep performing well on the pitch to earn their respect.

“I think I’ve done that so far and I still think I can get better, I really do think that.

“The fans have also really backed the club.

“We’ve just had a big storm but look at how many fans travelled up to Dingwall.

“That makes a big difference to us.”

Ryan Edwards: I want to lead Dundee United by example

Meanwhile, Edwards is revelling in his new role as captain.

He has taken over from Mark Reynolds on a permanent basis and has vowed to lead from the front on and OFF the park.

“Being captain, being on top of this group as leader is something I can’t wait to do this season,” added Edwards.

“I can’t wait to see where we can go.

“You have to get your own house in order. I’d like to set an example by my performances on the pitch.

“I want to be a leader on and off the pitch. Talking is a big part of a centre half’s game.

“There will be responsibilities off the pitch and I’ll do my best to help the boys.

“I’m willing to take those on and I feel I’ll be good at it.”