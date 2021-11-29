Covid vaccine: Fife drop-in clinics to offer booster jabs

An error occurred. Please try again.

People in Fife can get their Covid-19 vaccine boosters and flu jabs at new drop-in clinics.

While people aged 60 and over will be invited to attend an appointment for their booster vaccine, those aged between 40 and 59 years old will not.

Instead, they have been asked to book an appointment online using a national booking portal or attend a drop-in clinic.

Fife vaccine drop-in clinics

NHS Fife’s drop-in clinics will offer both the Covid booster vaccine and the flu jab for the winter months.

Health officials say both vaccines can be safely given at the same time.

The clinics are at the following locations:

Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline (Former DW Sports) – November 30 to December 3 from 5-8pm

– November 30 to December 3 from 5-8pm Lochgelly Centre – December 1 to 3 from 5-8pm

– December 1 to 3 from 5-8pm Kirkcaldy High Street Clinic (Former M&S store) – December 2 and 3 from 5-8pm

– December 2 and 3 from 5-8pm Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes (Former Argos store) – December 2 and 3 from 5-8pm

– December 2 and 3 from 5-8pm The Studio, Methil – December 1 to 3 from 5pm-8pm

– December 1 to 3 from 5pm-8pm St Andrews Community Hospital – November 30 and December 2 from 8am-8pm

A 22-week gap is required between the second and booster dose of the Covid vaccine for anyone receiving both the booster and flu jabs.

However, those requiring only the Covid booster must wait 24 weeks between doses.

The booster drop-in clinics are also open to anyone aged 12 and over requiring first and second doses.

Dr Esther Curnock, NHS Fife’s deputy director of public health, said: “With increasing levels of social mixing over the winter months, we expect that Covid-19 will continue to circulate alongside other seasonal respiratory viruses such as flu.

“This makes it more important than ever to get vaccinated.

Jabs ‘reduce chances of becoming seriously unwell’

“We want as many people as possible who are eligible to take up the offer of a Covid booster and flu jab.

“There is an opportunity over the coming weeks for us to offer drop-in clinics at six venues across Fife, with no appointment necessary.

“The Covid booster and flu jab not only help to reduce your chances of becoming seriously unwell, and in some cases dying, they also make it less likely that you will pass these viruses onto vulnerable friends and loved ones.”