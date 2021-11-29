Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Covid vaccine: Fife drop-in clinics to offer booster jabs

By Katy Scott
November 29 2021, 1.21pm
covid booster clinics drop-in fife
The clinics will provide booster jags for those aged 40 and over.

People in Fife can get their Covid-19 vaccine boosters and flu jabs at new drop-in clinics.

While people aged 60 and over will be invited to attend an appointment for their booster vaccine, those aged between 40 and 59 years old will not.

Instead, they have been asked to book an appointment online using a national booking portal or attend a drop-in clinic.

Fife vaccine drop-in clinics

NHS Fife’s drop-in clinics will offer both the Covid booster vaccine and the flu jab for the winter months.

Health officials say both vaccines can be safely given at the same time.

The clinics are at the following locations:

  • Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline (Former DW Sports) – November 30 to December 3 from 5-8pm
  • Lochgelly Centre –  December 1 to 3 from 5-8pm
  • Kirkcaldy High Street Clinic (Former M&S store) – December 2 and 3 from 5-8pm
  • Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes (Former Argos store) – December 2 and 3 from 5-8pm
  • The Studio, Methil – December 1 to 3 from 5pm-8pm
  • St Andrews Community Hospital – November 30 and December 2 from 8am-8pm

A 22-week gap is required between the second and booster dose of the Covid vaccine for anyone receiving both the booster and flu jabs.

However, those requiring only the Covid booster must wait 24 weeks between doses.

covid vaccine booster drop-in fife
Fife residents can drop-in to a vaccine clinic near them.

The booster drop-in clinics are also open to anyone aged 12 and over requiring first and second doses.

Dr Esther Curnock, NHS Fife’s deputy director of public health, said: “With increasing levels of social mixing over the winter months, we expect that Covid-19 will continue to circulate alongside other seasonal respiratory viruses such as flu.

“This makes it more important than ever to get vaccinated.

Jabs ‘reduce chances of becoming seriously unwell’

“We want as many people as possible who are eligible to take up the offer of a Covid booster and flu jab.

“There is an opportunity over the coming weeks for us to offer drop-in clinics at six venues across Fife, with no appointment necessary.

“The Covid booster and flu jab not only help to reduce your chances of becoming seriously unwell, and in some cases dying, they also make it less likely that you will pass these viruses onto vulnerable friends and loved ones.”

More from The Courier