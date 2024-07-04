Pictures of Dundee in 1960s show lamplighters at work as Tay Road Bridge takes shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures of Dundee in 1960s show lamplighters at work as Tay Road Bridge takes shape

Join us on a pictorial trip down memory lane back to 1964 in Dundee. Graeme Strachan
Three women chatting in the Lochee Laundrette. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee look 60 years ago?

We’ve rewound the clock and opened DC Thomson’s archive to venture back to 1964.

The Fifies were still in daily use transporting Dundonians across the Tay.

The Tay Road Bridge was under construction with a target date of June 1966.

Much of Dundee’s historic city centre vanished, including the Empress Ballroom where many young couples went dancing and shared their first kiss.

The Beatles and the Rolling Stones performed in Dundee in 1964.

Scotland defeated England thanks to a goal by Dundee’s Alan Gilzean.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Piggy back skills at Tannadice

Piggyback races during a Dundee United training session.
Dundee United training session. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee United players have fun during pre-season training in July 1964.

Jerry Kerr was in charge and United would finish the season in ninth place in the First Division and reached the semi-final of the League Cup.

I am sailing, I am sailing…

Parents on the dockside wave to their children on the Devonia in July 1964.
Parents wave to their children on the Devonia in July 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

Parents wave to their children as the Devonia leaves King George Wharf.

British India’s educational cruise ship was a yearly visitor to the port of Dundee and every school was allocated a set number of places.

Tay Road Bridge construction

Officials in suits and hardhats walk across the Tay Road Bridge while it is under construction in July 1964.
Tay Road Bridge under construction in July 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

Work cost around £6 million and it was built with 140,000 tons of concrete, 4,600 tons of mild steel and 8,150 tons of structural steel.

Sadly, contractor Willie Logan never saw his bridge completed in 1966.

Broughty Ferry beach

Children line up for donkey rides and people swim in the River Tay at Broughty Ferry beach in July 1964.
Broughty Ferry beach in July 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

Broughty Ferry was a popular visitor attraction in July 1964.

People flocked to the beach for donkey rides during the summer, before most “bucket and spade” breaks were taken in European destinations.

Dundee Law in 1964

A car parked beside the memorial at the top of Dundee Law, with a TV mast in the distance
TV mast on top of the Law. Image: DC Thomson.

A TV mast was erected at the top of Dundee Law in 1964.

In later years the mast was used to transmit the local commercial station Wave 102.

Pre-season training at Dens Park

Dundee FC players doing exercises during training session at Dens Park.
Dundee FC players during training session at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee players being put through their paces in July 1964 at Dens Park.

It was a season of upheaval with league-winning manager Bob Shankly and top goalscorer Alan Gilzean departing during the campaign.

Claypotts Road

A view of the entrance to Ballinard House on Claypotts Road in Dundee in July 1964.
Broughty Ferry Claypotts footpath. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the entrance to Ballinard House on Claypotts Road in July 1964.

The main hotel building was a former large mansion house and it was demolished for a housing development that was approved in 2002.

Peddie Street

Tenement housing in Peddie Street and Abbotsford Place in Dundee in 1964.
Peddie Street and Abbotsford Place in 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

The Paterson hair salon on the corner of Peddie Street and Abbotsford Place.

Little has changed in the architecture of the street over the decades.

Gussie Park

A school pupil walking through Gussie Park.
A view of Gussie Park in Dundee as seen in 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

A school pupil walking through Gussie Park.

The old-fashioned travelling circuses used to pitch up during the summer and Horne’s Waltzers and dodgems were regular visitors to the park.

Treading the boards

The female cast members of Oklahoma! pose for a picture on stage
The female cast members of Oklahoma. Image: DC Thomson.

Founded in 1964, the Thomson-Leng Musical Society was established for employees of DC Thomson & Co to let its workers have fun staging musical productions.

Their first show, Oklahoma, was staged at the Neil Leitch Memorial Hall YMCA on Constitution Road in November 1964.

Lighting the lamp

A lamplighter reaches up to light a lamp on Harbour Board
Harbour Board lamplighter. Image: DC Thomson.

Ralph Coutts from the Harbour Board was a lamplighter in 1964 and he is pictured along the waterfront to Broughty Ferry.

The lamplighter was the man who went round the streets to light the street lamps.

On the buses

a conductor stands at the front of an empty Dundee Corporation bus
Dundee Corporation bus in December 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

A picture of the interior of one of the new Dundee Transport Corporation buses.

The 1960s were certainly the glory days of bus travel in Dundee with over 1,000 staff and 240 buses following the building of new housing schemes.

Downfield railway line

A section of the Downfield railway line as it passes under a bridge
Downfield railway line in 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

A section of the Downfield railway line in November 1964.

Baldovan railway station, later renamed Baldovan and Downfield, served the northern suburbs of Dundee including Downfield.

The platforms extended behind the old Downfield Tavern.

It’s the final image of our pictorial trip down memory lane.

Did these awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

