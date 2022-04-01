Tayside people send 200 tonnes of supplies to Ukraine but more donations are needed – here’s where to take them

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Generous Tayside communities have helped send more than 200 tonnes of vital supplies to the Ukrainian border.

And as another three lorry loads left Perthshire on Friday, collection organisers issued a plea to keep the donations coming.

Members of the Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine group have worked tirelessly for weeks to co-ordinate mounds of clothes, food, medical supplies and bedding.

Based at Errol Airfield, they had already sent eight lorries to Poland thanks to the generosity of local people.

Three of them were packed with supplies for Perthshire adventurer David Fox-Pitt, who is providing 1,000 meals a day on the Poland-Ukraine border.

And Friday’s shipment included an ambulance donated by Knockhill Racing Circuit.

It will be driven to Ukraine by Polish firefighter Robert Pielacha.

And it will help those injured by the Russian shelling and gunfire.

Co-ordinator and ex-military man Kenny Simpson said the group had been inundated with donations.

But it’s now beginning to dry up.

He said: “The people of Tayside have been absolutely excellent but I would ask them to continue as the crisis in Ukraine is not going away.

“Refugees continue to need food and medical help and they’re relying on us.”

‘Tear-jerking’ donations for Ukraine

Kenny, a member of Methven and District Community Council, said many of the donations had brought volunteers to tears.

“There was an older lady who went to Tesco last Thursday to buy food,” he said.

“She filled a trolley and asked for a discount at the checkout as it was for Ukraine.

“They didn’t give her a discount, they gave her it for free.

“And the supervisor even drove up to Errol and delivered it with her.

“It’s things like that that are really tear-jerking.”

Other companies have also got involved and are donating pallet-loads of food, toilet rolls and other supplies.

Van hire firms are lending vehicles free of charge and local chemists have handed over bandages.

And scores of volunteers are helping with the mammoth effort, including staff from Perth College, Perth and Kinross Council and SSE.

Everything is being stored for free in a warehouse owned by Morris Leslie.

What’s still needed and where to take it

The Tayside volunteers need money as well as practical donations for Ukraine.

It costs between £3,000 and £4,000 to send each lorry and the Ukrainian ambassador in Edinburgh is paying for the fuel.

However, it is the Tayside and Strathearn group that pays for the ferry crossings.

And they’ve set up a Just Giving page to help with costs.

So far, it has raised almost £8,000.

Also on the list is bedding, including duvets, pillows and sleeping bags.

And they need clothes for all ages, non-perishable food, baby food, prams, medical supplies and even wheelchairs.

The warehouse at Errol Airfield is open from 9am to 5pm every day and is well signposted.