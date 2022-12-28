Perth and Kinross Council stalls on decision to ban fireworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross Council has stalled on a decision to ban fireworks at its events and on land it owns.

At the final council meeting of the year a special motion was put forward for the local authority to “move away from” using fireworks to celebrate key events.

After an hour’s debate council leader Grant Laing called for the decision to be deferred.

The SNP council leader – and several other councillors – were left confused by what was being proposed.

Council would not fund displays

It called for Perth and Kinross Council to “lead by example and move away from the use of traditional fireworks and adopt a more contemporary and sustainable method of marking events and celebrations”.

The motion was tabled by Labour councillor Brian Leishman and seconded by deputy SNP leader Eric Drysdale.

While Perth and Kinross Council does not organise the annual fireworks display on Bonfire Night at Perth’s South Inch, it is on council land and funded by the council.

Earlier this year the Perth Common Good Fund Committee granted £22,094 to Perth and Strathearn 200 Round Table to organise the 2022 display at Perth’s South Inch.

Perth City North councillor Leishman clarified to councillors: “It is ultimately looking for Perth and Kinross Council not funding any fireworks display or using fireworks as a method of celebrating any council events.”

View from autism charity

Angie Ferguson, chief executive of Perth Autism Support, which supports more than 1,200 young people across Perth and Kinross, told councillors fireworks can be “distressing and overwhelming primarily due to the unexpected nature of them” for some people with autism.

She said: “Twenty-three per cent of the families we asked indicated their young person found fireworks upsetting, frightening or caused anxiety.”

Ms Ferguson later added: “It’s not about the many but the few and thinking about being truly inclusive as an area and as a local authority.”

View from pets group

Katie McCandless-Thomas of Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross – which has reunited over 3,000 pets with their owners – addressed councillors on behalf of animal lovers.

She spoke of the “traumatic” effect fireworks had on animals and called on Perth and Kinross Council to “lead by example” and instead use “safe alternatives to fireworks”.

Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett asked about switching to low noise or silent fireworks.

Katie responded: “Silent fireworks are not silent. They’re only a tiny tiny bit quieter.

“A dog’s hearing is four times more sensitive than ours. A cat’s is even more sensitive.”

Long-time cat owner Depute Provost Andrew Parrott said: “No cat I’ve ever had has ever been affected by them. In fact the one I have now sits and watches the fireworks.”

Labour’s Bailie Alasdair Bailey questioned if the impact was any different to thunderstorms.

Katie said: “You can’t prevent thunderstorms but you can prevent fireworks.”

She added: “In some areas fireworks are lasting for four weeks. You do not get thunderstorms that last for four weeks continuously.”

No displays on any council-owned land

While councillors were not being asked to approve a complete local ban on fireworks, Cllr Eric Drysdale hinted he would like to see stronger enforcement.

As he seconded the motion, he told councillors: “Watch this space in the period ahead as I seek council’s support for a tough enforcement regime locally.”

Conservative councillor Keith Allan questioned if the motion went “far enough”. And Independent councillor Colin Stewart later questioned if it meant PKC could prevent displays happening on council-owned land.

Executive director of communities Barbara Renton indicated she would need legal guidance but told councillors: “My understanding is that if there was a [council] agreement that fireworks would not be used then that would imply there could not be any displays on any council land which would then take out other local fireworks displays.”

Council leader – ‘conflicting evidence’

Council leader Grant Laing expressed confusion.

He said: “As someone who has had rescue dogs, rescue cats, rescue chickens and even a rescue turkey I can appreciate the sentiments of the people who have made a deputation and welcome them.”

The Strathtay councillor was reluctant to rush into a decision and tabled a procedural motion to defer the decision.

Cllr Laing said: “This seems to be on the hoof with more questions than we have got answers moving forward.”

He added: “We are not coming up to an event that is going to have fireworks and I haven’t made up my mind one way or the other of what is the best way.

“I’ve got conflicting evidence and don’t really know what I am voting for.

“We should also consult with the public. We’ve heard one side of an argument. We’ve heard no one come here and speak in favour of continuing in the same vein.”

The procedural motion to defer was seconded by SNP councillor Tom McEwan and voted through by 26 votes to 12 with the Provost and Depute Provost abstaining.

The issue will come back before Perth and Kinross Council on February 8, 2022.