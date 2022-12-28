Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre closed once again due to flooding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee has been closed once again due to flooding.

Locals are being told to use Baldovie Recycling Centre – seven miles away – in the meantime.

Dundee City Council says the site will reopen “when it is safe to do so”.

It comes as residents look to get rid of rubbish collected over Christmas.

It is the latest in a line of closures for the site, which is consistently affected by flooding.

The centre was closed for 11 days in November after heavy rain – leading to calls for a long-term solution to the issue.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End, is one of several local politicians who has campaigned for better drainage at the site in the past.

He has been working with the council in recent weeks to help resolve the issue.

He said: “There’s been a series of closures of the recycling centre at Riverside in the recent past, including yet again today.

“Following the flooding incident in November and numerous concerns from constituents about this, we sought assurances from the council’s environment management that steps were being taken to tackle the issue.”

Flooding mitigations being considered by council

According to the councillor, the city council has since confirmed it will implement “further mitigations” for flooding at the Riverside recycling centre “as quickly as possible”.

These will include:

Existing drainage runs

Flood alleviation pumps

The flood emergency plan

Mr Macpherson’s West End Ward colleague Michael Crichton said: “We are pleased this work will take place soon as we really do need to see this series of flooding problems at Riverside resolved.

“It is a distance of about seven miles for many of our constituents to go to Baldovie and very inconvenient to have Riverside closed so having action to tackle the flooding is absolutely necessary.”

Apology from council over recycling centre closure

In a statement on Facebook the local authority said: “Riverside Recycling Centre is currently closed due to flooding.

“Customers are asked to use Baldovie Recycling Centre instead.

“The Riverside facility will reopen to the public again when it is safe to do so.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

When asked what is being done to address the persistent flooding problems at the site, a council spokesperson said: “Work has been carried out at the site to help improve drainage at the Riverside recycling centre, however in the event of consistent and heavy snow or rain there can be the requirement to close the site in order to clear standing water.

“Our staff are working hard to reopen the Riverside recycling centre site for members of the public to dispose of their items, but in the meantime residents are asked to use the Baldovie recycling centre.”