Luxury St Andrews hotel lodges bid for quirky holiday-let shepherds huts

A luxury hotel in St Andrews is seeking permission to open six shepherds hut holiday lets.

An application has been submitted to Fife Council by the family-owned Rufflets Country Hotel asking for planning approval for the quirky huts.

The huts, which would sleep between two and four people, are billed as well-equipped and environmentally friendly.

Opened in 1924, the four star hotel offers getaways in Fife and is set in 10 acres of countryside on the outskirts of St Andrews.

A design statement put forward in support of the planning bid says four of the single storey prefabricated units would sleep two people.

The other two units could accommodate four guests with the addition of in-built foldable beds.

The statement also says the huts will use low-energy technology, and are designed to fit in with the woodland space.

It explains: “The architectural concept employs a traditional form, reflecting rural structures of a scale sympathetic to its surroundings and respecting the site as a landscaped woodland space.

‘Unique’ and ‘exclusive’ offer

“The ambition is to construct a development that has a very light footprint on the land and an extremely low carbon footprint both in construction and operation.

“It is anticipated that this will provide a popular small individual holiday destination,

diversifying the Rufflets Country House Hotel hospitality offer.

“The limited nature of the proposal ensures exclusivity at a unique location.”

The application will be reviewed by council planning officers before a final decision at Fife Council’s North East planning committee.