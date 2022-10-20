PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee-feated but un-Dee-terred as United get Killie’d in the cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both Dundee and Dundee United are out of the League Cup at the quarter-final stage.

But who is upbeat after their defeat and who is morose about another loss?

The Twa Teams boys thrash it all out ahead of another key weekend of fixtures in Scotland’s top two divisions.

While George talks about his mad rush on the bus to Dens and Tam makes a mess of his intro.

This week Tom Duthie is in control, throwing out questions to our Dundee United man Alan Temple, Dundee writer George Cran and our very own Bear Graeme Finnan.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: