PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee-feated but un-Dee-terred as United get Killie’d in the cup By George Cran October 20 2022, 3.18pm 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Both Dundee and Dundee United are out of the League Cup at the quarter-final stage. But who is upbeat after their defeat and who is morose about another loss? The Twa Teams boys thrash it all out ahead of another key weekend of fixtures in Scotland’s top two divisions. While George talks about his mad rush on the bus to Dens and Tam makes a mess of his intro. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. This week Tom Duthie is in control, throwing out questions to our Dundee United man Alan Temple, Dundee writer George Cran and our very own Bear Graeme Finnan. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee FC JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if… 2 Dundee need to be ready for completely different test at home to Morton after… Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails Josh Mulligan's Rangers display as he admits talented kid… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup… 5 talking points as tireless Dundee edged out of the cup by nervy Rangers… GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's last semi-final was in a different era...wait for Dees likely to… Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 - before rematch sparked infamous… Ryan Sweeney vows Dundee 'are not going to Rangers to make up the numbers'… Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final? Most Read 1 Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m 2 Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage 3 Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing 4 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 4 5 Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary 6 Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred… 7 Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home 8 St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put… 9 Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside 10 Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’ More from The Courier Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee? KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts… Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare Editor's Picks Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn’t an object – and the law on dog thefts needs to recognise this Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history Bid to turn ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato base in Kinross into space museum Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused What’s the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee? Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 4 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household bills 5 Dundee faces 'crisis of gargantuan proportions' over rising bills, warns council leader 6 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 7 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 8 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you) to get a say on Scottish politics 9 JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free? 10 4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty controversy