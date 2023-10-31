Tuesday court round-up — Weaponised dust pan and ‘paedo murder’ threats

A Perth prisoner has had his sentence extended after guards discovered a weaponised dust pan hidden in his cell.

Michael McKenzie, jailed for stabbing a taxi driver in Glasgow, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted possessing a bladed article at the jail on March 8 last year.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said prison officers carried out a search of the accused’s cell.

“Behind the TV, they found a piece of plastic that had been sharpened to a point.

“It appears to have been fashioned out of a prison-issue dustpan.

“The item is described as six inches long and sharpened at one end.”

The court heard McKenzie was assaulted several years ago, still suffers nerve damage in his hand and arms and has been diagnosed with PTSD.

McKenzie was ordered to serve an extra 163 days in jail.

He was sentenced to six years and 10 months in 2016 when he was convicted after a trial of stabbing taxi driver – alongside co-accused Darren Newlands – and forcing him to hand over his takings.

In 2021, he was sentenced to six months for assault when he appeared at Alloa Sheriff Court.

Sex attacker skips sentencing

A sex attacker who molested a young student outside Dundee University has refused to turn up for sentencing because of how his conviction had affected his mental health. Dundee Sheriff Court heard Ryan Byrne, 43, was upset by the media coverage reporting the shocking crime he committed in 2018 and sentence was further deferred for reports.

‘Paedo murder’ threats

A Crieff man whose threats to murder a “paedophile” were overheard by police has been fined.

Jason Clark admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, in a police van en route to Dunfermline police station in the early hours of May 15 last year.

Fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said: “The accused was being conveyed to custody in relation to an unconnected matter.

“He was heard rambling about a person who was not known to the officers.

“He was heard referring to the person as a paedophile and a beast.

“He said he was going to murder him and kick his head in.

“The threats were repeated throughout the duration of the journey and at the charge bar.”

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr Clark had been out with friends when he took umbrage to the behaviour of someone.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC fined Clark, of Sauchie Terrace, £225.

Used car as weapon

Offshore worker Robert Lyall “used a car as a weapon” to smash into a pedestrian in Markich, Fife, before fleeing. He has been told he will be jailed after striking his victim with a Volkswagen Scirocco in October 2021.

Dog neglect ban

A woman from Kirkcaldy has been fined £240 and banned from keeping animals for two years.

Allana Thomson, 38, of Blackcraigs, was found guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court of failing to meet the needs of her collie, Willow, on a regular basis.

Scottish SPCA inspector Stephanie Ross, said they were tipped off by someone who knew Thomson had acquired the dog but never seen it leave the house.

She said further concerns were raised after the welfare charity visited her, including reports of Thomson kicking the dog.

Willow was eventually removed after a warrant was obtained and found to be “extremely nervous and fearful in nature”, although there was no physical evidence of injury.

Ms Ross said: “We are pleased that Thomson received a ban, however given her behaviour we would have liked it to be for a longer period of time.

“Willow was subjected to approximately five weeks of neglect and abuse in her care.”

