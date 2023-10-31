Fife offshore worker ‘used car as weapon’ and left victim to have seizure in front of police

An offshore worker “used a car as a weapon” to smash into a pedestrian, before fleeing.

Robert Lyall has been told he will be jailed after striking his victim with a Volkswagen Scirocco in Fife shortly after midnight on October 13 2021.

John Maxwell was thrown onto the bonnet before Lyall reversed at speed to remove him and then fled after the life-endangering attack.

Mr Maxwell had a seizure in front of police officers after they traced him that night.

He was rushed to Ninewells by ambulance to be given a full-body CT scan and was kept in hospital for three days.

Lyall, 37, had sped off and abandoned the car he used to mow down Mr Maxwell in an unlit corner of Markinch.

He was granted bail but warned to make arrangements for his family because he will be jailed next month.

Struck to danger of life

Lyall pled guilty to assaulting Mr Maxwell, then aged 38, on Balbirnie Street in Markinch.

He drove at Mr Maxwell and struck him with the car, causing him to land on the bonnet and then drove while he was on the bonnet, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head.

He admitted this endangered Mr Maxwell’s life and left him injured.

Lyall also admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by hiding the private-plated Scirocco in an unlit, off-road area, then stating to police it had been stolen.

His plea of not guilty to driving with cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his system was accepted.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court witnesses saw Lyall’s actions from their windows and contacted police.

A witness saw Lyall hit his victim, then reverse at speed, causing Mr Maxwell to fall from the car and hit his head on the tarmac.

Police attended at around 12.40am but Lyall and Mr Maxwell were both gone.

Officers recovered a blue wingmirror in a bus stop and later traced Mr Maxwell in a nearby garden.

While with officers, he had a seizure and collapsed.

Mr Maxwell was found to have three haematomas and was discharged with medication for pain and epilepsy.

Meanwhile, police found the Scirocco in an unlit, off-road area of Hill Street in Markinch, a short walk from Lyall’s then-home.

He lied to police and said the vehicle, which he was insured to use, had been stolen.

Prison looming

Solicitor Graham Inch explained his client is a father who works offshore servicing facilities and said: “He’s been in trouble before.”

He has convictions for assault and weapon possession and was fined for both.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith told Lyall, of Centenary Court in Leven, prison is inevitable.

However, he allowed breadwinner Lyall to remain on bail for the preparation of obligatory reports.

The sheriff said: “You have pled guilty to a very serious charge.

“The court recognises that you have a limited record and you have not offended since 2016.

“Even then, that was for a minor road traffic matter.

“The court’s hands are tied today because the matter is of such sufficient seriousness and calls for a custodial sentence.

“It calls for, in the case of an adult, a deterrent sentence.

“The court can’t sentence you to imprisonment today because I recognise you have never previously served a period of imprisonment. I’ll require reports.”

Car ‘used as a weapon’

The sheriff continued: “Today I shall continue your bail.

“The reason I am giving you this opportunity is because I recognise that you are not a danger to the public and you will require to put in place arrangements to support your family when the court imposes the custodial sentence which is inevitable.

“You should come to court on the next occasion prepared.

“It is open to the court to disqualify you from driving.

“I’m satisfied the vehicle was used as a weapon.

“On the occasion of you being sentenced, you will also be disqualified from driving.

“I will not impose that today.”

Lyall will be sentenced on November 28.

