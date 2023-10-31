St Johnstone to step up new manager hunt on Thursday as Celtic hero Scott Brown made bookies’ favourite

St Johnstone’s managerial hunt will pick up pace on Thursday.

Applications to replace Steven MacLean have flooded into McDiarmid Park in the wake of Sunday’s announcement that he and Liam Craig would be leaving the club.

As hoped, there will be plenty of strong candidates to consider, both north and south of the border.

And Celtic hero Scott Brown has been well backed by punters, making him the new bookies’ favourite for the job ahead of Livingston boss David Martindale.

It has always been Saints’ intention to whittle down the list after Wednesday night’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock and take advantage of their free weekend as they attempt to secure MacLean’s successor.

Focussed on tomorrow 👊#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 31, 2023

That next stage will begin on Thursday morning and, although the board will take their time to find the right man, making an appointment before next Tuesday’s game against Motherwell is a realistic target.

Livingston boss Martindale, wielded a straight bat to questions about the Saints job on Monday.

Courier Sport understands the prospect of him swapping top-flight clubs is remote.

Ex-Celtic and Scotland midfielder Brown, meanwhile, has attracted backing from punters.

After leaving the Hoops, Brown spent a season as player-coach at Aberdeen, before moving into full-time management with Fleetwood Town.

He lasted 16 months with the EFL League One outfit, before being sacked in September after a poor start to the season.