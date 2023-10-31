St Johnstone to step up new manager hunt on Thursday as Celtic hero Scott Brown made bookies’ favourite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone to step up new manager hunt on Thursday as Celtic hero Scott Brown made bookies’ favourite

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has been backed by punters.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s managerial hunt will pick up pace on Thursday.

Applications to replace Steven MacLean have flooded into McDiarmid Park in the wake of Sunday’s announcement that he and Liam Craig would be leaving the club.

As hoped, there will be plenty of strong candidates to consider, both north and south of the border.

And Celtic hero Scott Brown has been well backed by punters, making him the new bookies’ favourite for the job ahead of Livingston boss David Martindale.

It has always been Saints’ intention to whittle down the list after Wednesday night’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock and take advantage of their free weekend as they attempt to secure MacLean’s successor.

That next stage will begin on Thursday morning and, although the board will take their time to find the right man, making an appointment before next Tuesday’s game against Motherwell is a realistic target.

Livingston boss Martindale, wielded a straight bat to questions about the Saints job on Monday.

Courier Sport understands the prospect of him swapping top-flight clubs is remote.

Ex-Celtic and Scotland midfielder Brown, meanwhile, has attracted backing from punters.

After leaving the Hoops, Brown spent a season as player-coach at Aberdeen, before moving into full-time management with Fleetwood Town.

He lasted 16 months with the EFL League One outfit, before being sacked in September after a poor start to the season.

