Plans for five-storey extension to Scores Hotel in St Andrews abandoned

A new programme of more modest renovations has now been proposed for the hotel.

By danyelvanreenen
The Scores Hotel Image: Google Maps.
A hotel in St Andrews has ditched its original demolition and remodelling plans due to money constraints.

Now, plans for a more modest renovation have been approved instead.

The Scores Hotel was due to have its grand re-opening this year after the completion of an ambitious renovation.

However, the original plans – which included a programme of demolition – have been scrapped and the council has approved more modest renovations in their place.

The original plans – which included the demolition and reconstruction of the hotel’s north entrance area; the demolition of the existing function suite; and the construction of a five-storey bedroom extension to the rear of the hotel – have been much reduced in the latest planning application.

New Scores Hotel plans

The new plans outline an internal renovation; the conversion of staff accommodation into guest bedrooms; conversion of the function suite to bedrooms; and plans to remodel the entrance area and part of the northern facade.

A planning statement explained: “The site sits in a constrained position on The Scores.

“While the north elevation is readily accessible, the complexities of demolition and construction in the rear garden zone became too challenging to overcome.

“The financial effect and impact on the business plan resulted in a decision being made to abort the proposals.”

Plans for the five-storey extension have been ditched.

The statement continued: “The Scores Hospitality Limited remain committed to the site, and to their presence in St Andrews.

“To that end they have sought to develop a new proposal for the hotel and have engaged a new design team to bring this to fruition.”

The hotel currently includes 38 bedrooms, a public bar, two restaurants and a large function suite in the sunken garden.

However the approved plans outline a total of 43 guest bedrooms which will be provided with some rooms on the upper levels being combined to create larger spaces.

At the ground floor level the function suite will be converted to form three guest rooms.

“The team are now working through interior design concepts, working within the current footprint,” the planning statement said.

“This includes an internal remodel of the primary public spaces and bedrooms. There is no longer a plan to extend to the rear of the building and the previous demolition and rebuild of the façade has also been abandoned.”

The internal remodelling includes the creation of several ramps to make the lower ground and ground floor levels fully accessible.

An additional lift is proposed for the same purpose and the current main lift will be replaced.

Objections to original Scores Hotel plans

The previous plans attracted opposition from the historic Royal and Ancient (R&A) Golf Club and the Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council.

However, no public objections have been made about the most recent plans on Fife’s planning portal.

After securing approval from the council for the more modest proposals, The Scores Hotel renovation can now get underway.

Scores Hotel is currently closed.

The works will include the partial alteration of the roof, replacement windows and doors; new windows and doors; refurbishment of existing windows; minor accessibility alterations to footpaths; and the formation of a new canopy and entrance.

A planning statement said: “The Scores Hospitality Ltd are actively involved in the development of the new proposals and remain excited about remodelling the former Scores Hotel into a luxury hotel.

“The target is to be accepting first guests late 2024.”.

