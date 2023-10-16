St Andrews golf historian says town is perfect place for Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s sports bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews golf historian says town is perfect place for Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s sports bar

The award-winning author and adviser has hailed the idea for the New Picture House as fantastic news.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews golf historian Roger McStravick at the Old Course in St Andrews.
St Andrews golf historian Roger McStravick at the Old Course in St Andrews.

A St Andrews-based golf historian has hailed Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s plan to open a sports bar as fantastic news for the town.

Roger McStravick says the New Picture House is the perfect venue for the venture by the US golfer and his movie star business partner.

A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods want to open a sports bar in St Andrews. Image: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

The B-listed building sits just two doors down from the former North Street home of Old Tom Morris, known as the Grand Old Man of Golf.

And several other champion players, including St Andrews-born Allan Robertson, also lived in the street.

The “sports and entertainment gastro pub” proposal has provoked a furious backlash among hundreds of people.

However, Roger said: “I’m very excited about the project.

“That row of eight houses was a de facto golfers’ and caddies’ row.

“It is champions street and I can think of no better place for it.”

‘Things evolve – Tom Morris changed the Old Course’

Roger advises TV and film productions on golfing history and is an award-winning writer.

He is also an expert on Old Tom Morris.

And he said: “I’m excited at the bid to bring something new and creative to St Andrews. I think it’s fantastic.

Old Tom Morris
Old Tom Morris redesigned the Old Course.

“There’s a feeling that everything has to stay the same as it was in the old days.

“Well, Tom Morris created a new front line for the Old Course.

“He certainly didn’t sit back and think ‘Allan Robertson worked on this course so I shouldn’t change it’.

“Things evolve and they’ll continue to evolve.

“And this will appeal not only to golfers but to students and others.”

There are plenty of others who agree with Roger.

‘The culture has changed’

One is St Andrews Community Council member Callum MacLeod, who said last week that investment was needed.

He said the New Picture House was almost empty the last time he went and added: “If you don’t use it, you lose it.”

The New Picture House in St Andrews.
The New Picture House in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

And he went on: “St Andrews is a tourist destination and the culture has changed.”

However, others have described it as “a celebrity vanity project” and thousands of people have signed a petition against the proposal.

Under the plan, one of the three cinema screens would be retained.

Woods and Timberlake are shareholders in real estate company Nexus Luxury Collection.

And the firm opened their first T-Squared Social in New York City last month.

If approved, St Andrews would be their second venue.

More from Fife

Courier-Alasdair Clark- Carron Lodge Fire- CR0028194- St Andrews-Picture shows: Carron Lodge on the outskirts of St Andrews which firefighters spent 12 hours on scene yesterday battling a blaze which has left it as a burnt out shell. 13/05/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after 'unique and abnormal' trial
The B922 between Kinglassie and Cluny.
One person taken to hospital after crash on B922 at Kinglassie
Craigrothie House, a B-listed 18th century home near Cupar, has gone up for sale. Image: Savills
For sale: 18th-century Fife home with six bedrooms, cellar and curved staircase
st andrews fire
Firefighters tackle blaze at TWO neighbouring houses in St Andrews
7
Families will flock to events in Courier country. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
12 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year
Jeremy Vine.
Jeremy Vine backs Tiger Woods' St Andrews sports bar plan despite local opposition
Marti Pellow visits the Cheesy Toast Shack, St Andrews.
Marti Pellow takes a trip to St Andrews - just to buy a toastie
2
Councillor Jane Ann Liston is in favour of St Andrews becoming a 20mph zone.
Full steam ahead for St Andrews rail link campaign as funding issue is resolved
5
Hamilton claimed he was in the house to warn of a gas leak. Image: Shutterstock.
Pensioner thinks MS relapsed after 'gas leak' assault and robbery in Kirkcaldy home
The duckpin bowling alley at the New York venue. Image: T-Squared Social.
Pictures and prices from Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's New York sports bar amid…

Conversation