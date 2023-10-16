Life after school for young people with special needs: an Angus mum’s worries and a Fife mum’s solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools
Schools

Life after school for young people with special needs: an Angus mum’s worries and a Fife mum’s solution

Gill Thomson fears for son Liam's future without a place at college, while Gayle Nelson took matters into her own hands to ensure a meaningful vocation for Laurie Cheryl Peebles reports.
Cheryl Peebles
Liam Thomson with his family on a beach.
Liam Thomson (left) with mum Gill, dad Michael and brother Mikenzie. Image: Gill Thomson.

What happens when you have a child with complex special needs leaving school?

For Angus mum Gill Thomson that’s a real worry as her son Liam, 17, has been refused a place at college.

And she says there’s a huge gap for people like him when their needs can’t be met by their local college but they still need education to reach their full potential.

In Fife, life beyond school was such a worry for a Cupar mum that she took matters into her own hands to give her teenager meaningful work.

For Liam, from Wellbank, his daily routine when he finishes S6 at Craigie High School, in Dundee, is uncertain.

Without a place at Dundee and Angus College, Gill, service development manager at The Yard disabled children charity, says he may have to go into adult day care.

‘Do we give up work?’

That’s unless she or his dad, Michael, a student, give up work or university to look after him full-time.

She says: “It sounds a bit daunting for an 18-year-old to be going into a day care centre with adults up to 65 years old.

“Although he is 17, almost 18 on paper he has learning difficulties, autism and ADHD; he doesn’t function as a 17 or 18-year-old at all.

“And he is not fulfilled yet in education.

“If he went to college by the time it ended he would be 21 and we would have a fuller picture of where he is going in life.

“There’s a huge gap and I feel like these three years are getting swept under the carpet.”

The college has a range of supported education courses and provides places for 140 students with learning disabilities and complex needs each year.

“He’s been in education since he was three-and-a-half, what does he do now?”

Gill says Liam, who has “thrived in Craigie High’s enhanced support area, has not had the chance to make regular visits to college as she had hoped to see how he would cope there.

Instead, she says, his suitability was assessed using his school care plan, with the college unable to guarantee to meet his needs.

Gill said: “My son could absolutely flourish at college but without having that opportunity [to try] no one is going to know.

“He’s been in education since he was three-and-a-half, what does he do now? Who is going to look after him?

“Do I have to give up my job? My husband is at university, does he give that up?”

Five years ago, Gayle Nelson, from Cupar, was in a similar position to Gill.

Gayle Nelson and son Laurie at The Sunshine Kitchen. Image: David Wardle.

Although son Laurie, now 23, had a college place, she worried about what was to come next.

But with a fellow parent, she set up The Sunshine Kitchen to give Laurie, who is autistic and has learning disabilities, and others like him a vocation.

Now a team of young adult volunteers at The Sunshine Kitchen, who all have additional needs, grow, cook, bake and sell seasonal produce at community events and farmers’ markets and supply local cafés.

Gayle, who is project manager and a Fife College lecturer, said: “Laurie was in his final year at high school when we started thinking about setting up the project.

“He did have a college place but we were thinking about what was beyond that.

“We didn’t want him spending his days going on café outings or to a petting zoo, we didn’t feel like that was enough.

Some of The Sunshine Kitchen team at their base in the Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. Image: David Wardle.

“We wanted him to have an opportunity to work, and any work that was available to Laurie and his peers seemed very insubstantial, a half day volunteering in a charity shop, for example.”

Laurie and 23 other young people work two or three sessions at week at The Sunshine Kitchen in Glenrothes.

Gayle said: “It’s a real job, and it’s a big part of their week.

“For Laurie, it’s been absolutely amazing.

“He needs that structure and consistency so that he can thrive.

“He is so confident, he is doing things now we couldn’t have thought he could do a few years ago.”

Scottish Autism said transition from school is a big worry for many parents and council budget pressures can make provision difficult.

Chief executive Dorry McLaughlin said: “We get a lot of calls to our advice line from parents and sometimes professionals around these issues.

“Transition planning needs to start at the earliest possible stage, probably 18 months to two years at least before someone is going to be leaving education.”

The charity is very disappointed that a bill by Labour MSP Pam Duncan Glancy proposing to give every young disabled young person a transition plan was rejected by a Holyrood committee in August.

Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Dundee and Angus College says its full-time provision for students with special needs is complemented by provision for senior school pupils to supplement learning, support transition and let them experience college life.

A spokesperson said: “Our supported education provision is very successful, and the college has worked closely with schools, parents, social work, third sector agencies and others for many years to ensure that college is the right destination for each individual.

“Depending on the needs and aspirations of the individual, college isn’t always the right destination, and the range of different agencies and services work together in these circumstances to explore other more suitable options.”

Transition planning is ‘crucial’

Angus Council says it recognises that planning and providing the right service for children and young people at transition is crucial.

A spokesperson said: “In Angus, transition planning for young people with significant additional support needs begins in S3 and involves multi-agency transition conferences, and transition planning meetings at school where pathways to post-school destinations and support are considered.

“These may include appropriate courses at college, work experience, volunteering, adult learning resource centre, or community support.

“The involvement of other agencies including adult services such as the Community Learning Disability Team is dependent on the young person’s assessed needs and the level of support required.

“Planning for transition is always carried out in partnership with the learner, parents/carers and other partners.”

Dundee City Council also said transition from school is critical.

A spokesperson said: “We work with a range of partners to support individual young people during this period.

“This includes, for example, Skills Development Scotland, Youth Employability Service, Enable Works, supported education at Dundee and Angus College, and where appropriate neighbouring local authorities.”

The city council has also established a task group aimed at ensuring every young person in Dundee is in education, training or employment.

Tags

Conversation

More from Schools

Liam Thomson (left) with mum Gill, dad Michael and brother Mikenzie. Image: Gill Thomson.
CHERYL PEEBLES: School anti-bullying policies sound good but are failing to prevent violence
Liam Thomson (left) with mum Gill, dad Michael and brother Mikenzie. Image: Gill Thomson.
Fife parents compile bullying dossier on under-fire school which now has TWO campus cops
4
Two boys puzzling over a sum in Fife schools maths challenge
18 photos as finest young minds tested in Fife schools maths challenge sponsored by…
Dog Benji outside Kingspark School
Benji the cockapoo 'classroom assistant' has changed lives at Dundee's Kingspark School
Life after school for young people with special needs: an Angus mum’s worries and a Fife mum’s solution
Why have strikes closed most Dundee schools to additional support needs pupils only?
Life after school for young people with special needs: an Angus mum’s worries and a Fife mum’s solution
'Every chance' of more school strikes say Tayside union chiefs as workers take to…
Life after school for young people with special needs: an Angus mum’s worries and a Fife mum’s solution
Forthill Primary: Police 'to carry out repeated unannounced visits' over parking chaos at Dundee…
Pitlochry High pupils singing their Enchanted Forest song to a microphone
LISTEN: Your sneak preview of Pitlochry children's song for The Enchanted Forest
Michael Marra MSP
Closure of Dundee schools to pupils with additional needs branded 'discrimination'
Liam Thomson (left) with mum Gill, dad Michael and brother Mikenzie. Image: Gill Thomson.
10 of the best Santa's grottos in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus

Conversation