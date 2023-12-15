Dysart church steeple to be removed due to ‘immediate risk to public’

A church steeple in Dysart is to be demolished after it was found to pose an “immediate danger to the public”.

Demolition will begin on Monday to the former United Free Church steeple in Normand Road.

It follows an inspection by Fife Council engineers who found the landmark to be structurally unsound.

Its deteriorating condition was deemed a safety risk, especially in strong winds or storms.

Garry Nicol, the council’s service manager for building standards and safety, said: “The structure is twisted and in poor condition.

“We’re taking urgent action to keep the public safe and work will start next week.”

Dysart church steeple deemed safety risk in bad weather

“The work will involve the emergency full closure of a section of Station Road and partial closure with traffic lights on Normand Road.

“The removal of the spire is expected to take 10-12 working days but progress will depend on the weather.

He added: “We understand the owner of the building has taken some steps to resolve this issue.

“However the urgency of the situation means that we’ve had to take immediate action and keep the public safe.”

Dysart’s United Free Church was built in 1897 at a cost of £2,600 and could accommodate up to 650 people.

A church hall was later added in 1936.

The building closed for good in 2009 and has remained vacant ever since.

Due to its worsening condition it was added to the Buildings At Risk register in 2018.