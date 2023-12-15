Fife teen said ‘let’s play a game’ then shot mum in face with BB gun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife teen said ‘let’s play a game’ then shot mum in face with BB gun

Connor McFarlane left his mother and another woman bleeding after shooting them with a BB gun.

By Jamie McKenzie
Connor McFarlane.

A Fife man shot his mother in the head with a BB gun.

Connor McFarlane also fired the airsoft gun towards his mother’s friend, striking her in the breast with a ball bearing, during the same incident in Burntisland on August 7 last year.

The 20-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit two charges of culpably and recklessly firing ball bearings, which struck and injured the women.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court first offender McFarlane was 18 at the time of the offence, which took place at the home he then shared with his mother.

The court heard their relationship could be volatile.

Fife teen said 'let's play a game' then shot mum

The fiscal depute said McFarlane’s mother was in the property with her friend and they were drinking alcohol together.

Mr Thomson said, following an exchange of words, McFarlane went upstairs and returned holding a BB gun.

He said “let’s play a game” and threw a second unloaded BB gun at one of the women.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused began to fire and (his mother) felt two blows to the temple and right eye.”

Mr Thomson said McFarlane then fired towards the other woman and the ball bearing struck her on the left breast.

The court heard his mother was bleeding from the face.

Confiscated weapons

More than 24 hours later she contacted police to report the matter and officers seized the BB guns.

The fiscal said McFarlane’s mother was left with a minor cut to her forehead, while his other target had minor bleeding to the left side of her chest.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until January 22 to obtain background reports and McFarlane’s bail was continued.

The sheriff also granted a Crown motion for the forfeiture of the two BB guns.

McFarlane, of Rossend Terrace, Burntisland, pled guilty to culpably and recklessly firing ball bearings from an airsoft gun the women to the head and body, respectively, to their injury.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

