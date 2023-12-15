Fife teen said ‘let’s play a game’ then shot mum in face with BB gun

A Fife man shot his mother in the head with a BB gun.

Connor McFarlane also fired the airsoft gun towards his mother’s friend, striking her in the breast with a ball bearing, during the same incident in Burntisland on August 7 last year.

The 20-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit two charges of culpably and recklessly firing ball bearings, which struck and injured the women.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court first offender McFarlane was 18 at the time of the offence, which took place at the home he then shared with his mother.

The court heard their relationship could be volatile.

The fiscal depute said McFarlane’s mother was in the property with her friend and they were drinking alcohol together.

Mr Thomson said, following an exchange of words, McFarlane went upstairs and returned holding a BB gun.

He said “let’s play a game” and threw a second unloaded BB gun at one of the women.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused began to fire and (his mother) felt two blows to the temple and right eye.”

Mr Thomson said McFarlane then fired towards the other woman and the ball bearing struck her on the left breast.

The court heard his mother was bleeding from the face.

Confiscated weapons

More than 24 hours later she contacted police to report the matter and officers seized the BB guns.

The fiscal said McFarlane’s mother was left with a minor cut to her forehead, while his other target had minor bleeding to the left side of her chest.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until January 22 to obtain background reports and McFarlane’s bail was continued.

The sheriff also granted a Crown motion for the forfeiture of the two BB guns.

McFarlane, of Rossend Terrace, Burntisland, pled guilty to culpably and recklessly firing ball bearings from an airsoft gun the women to the head and body, respectively, to their injury.

