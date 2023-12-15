EVE MUIRHEAD: An award in London, coaching in Aberdeen and now for a day at the darts!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: An award in London, coaching in Aberdeen and now for a day at the darts!

The Olympic gold medal winner followed some iconic figures in British sport with her latest accolade.

Eve Muirhead headed from an awards ceremony to help Team Henderson win the Aberdeen Classic.
Eve Muirhead headed from an awards ceremony to help Team Henderson win the Aberdeen Classic. Image: British Curling.
By Eve Muirhead

I must admit, I thought the days of me picking up awards might be over!

So it was lovely to be invited to the Sports Journalists Association British Sports Awards a few days ago.

And it was a real honour to be chosen for The National Lottery Spirit of Sport Award at the ceremony.

Lottery funding has played such an important part in me being able to keep going as long as I did as a full-time athlete, which I’ve always been extremely grateful for.

And to be selected for an award that recognises fair play and inspiring others by being a role model is a real honour.

Whether it’s been local, national or global, I’ve never taken these awards for granted.

And, having been away from competitive sport for well over a year now, that hasn’t changed.

The calibre of athletes in the room at The Oval cricket ground in London showed how prestigious this one is.

And so does the list of names of previous recipients.

Among them are Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Dame Kelly Holmes, Lizzy Yarnold and Dame Katherine Grainger – all icons of British sport and people who have inspired me in one way or another.

Hopefully in years to come there will be athletes who will say that I did a small bit to inspire them.

Finishing third in last year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards was amazing.

I’m unable to get to Manchester this year so I’ll be like a lot of people – waiting until the programme on the night to decide where my vote is going to go.

This time last year, I remember the BBC spending a couple of days up here getting enough material for the video piece that gets shown so I can vouch for the fact that there’s a lot of work goes into it!

Every year there’s some sort of controversy about who hasn’t made the shortlist but it looks like a strong six to me.

Good luck to all of them!

Straight after the lunch at the Oval I was on a flight to Aberdeen to watch the team I’m helping to coach compete in Aberdeen.

The big-name rinks might not have been there but the girls did a great job winning the tournament.

Since I’ve been involved they’ve been very receptive and eager to learn, which is exactly what you want when you’re trying to pass on advice.

The biggest thing we’ve been working on is how they approach different games, exposing any weaknesses in their opposition and making their own strengths count.

The Perth Masters are in January and the Scottish Championships in February.

This Aberdeen Classic win should be a good building block and confidence-booster going into the New Year.

I seem to have been spending half my life in London over the last couple of months and I’m back there on Sunday for a day at the darts!

Ten of us are going to the Ally Pally.

That will definitely be a big box ticked.

Whether you think darts is a sport or not, going to the World Championships was on the bucket list!

