Home News Dundee

First phase of Tay Road Bridge roadworks has ended – now what happens?

Restrictions were lifted in the early hours of Friday morning.

By Kieran Webster
The resurfaced Dundee bound Tay Road Bridge
The resurfaced Dundee bound Tay Road Bridge. Image: Tay Road Bridge/X formerly Twitter

The first phase of works to resurface the Tay Road Bridge was completed in the early hours.

Works, which have been ongoing since June on the Dundee-bound side, have seen the carriageway fully resurfaced for the first time in 57 years.

It is hoped this, and the replacement of 42 movement joints, will help make journeys smoother.

The bridge was meant to reopen in November, but this was delayed due to bad weather,

What happens next?

Drivers who use the bridge will enjoy no restrictions until March.

Then, on March 3 works on the Fife bound side will begin – a month earlier than originally planned.

Restrictions from that date will effectively be reversed.

Dundee and Fife-bound traffic will share the Dundee-bound side of the bridge.

A contraflow system on the Tay Road Bridge
A contraflow system is currently in place on the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The crossing will operate with a contraflow with a lane open for traffic heading in each direction.

A 30mph speed restriction will be imposed and vehicles wider than 2.6m will be restricted from crossing.

Timescales of the works on the Fife-bound side of the bridge are yet to be confirmed but should finish in 2024.

Dundee City Council are also yet to confirm if any further restrictions or road closures will be enforced during phase two.

Councillor ‘pleased’ with progress

Councillor Gary Holt, chair of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “While we are only halfway through this contract, I am pleased with the progress so far.

“This work is essential to keep the structure safe and in good condition and aside from a few minor incidents, drivers have coped well with what I know was an inconvenience, particularly for people who use the bridge every day.

“When work is completed in both directions next year the new road surface will provide a smoother and more secure journey across the bridge for drivers.”

