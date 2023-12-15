Serial Dundee car thief took high-end Jaguar, BMW and Land Rovers from local garages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial Dundee car thief took high-end Jaguar, BMW and Land Rovers from local garages

Teenager Jayden Roberston could face jail for his role in a gang that stole vehicles from garages in Dundee and Angus.

By Paul Malik
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
The gang targeted Pitairlie Garage in Newbiggings

A Dundee teenager has admitted being part of a car theft gang that made off with a series of high-end motors from local garages.

Jayden Robertson was caught on camera as he raided premises in Dundee and Angus last summer.

One of the stolen vehicles, a Land Rover Discovery, was found trashed and abandoned at Morgan playfields on Alloway Place.

The 18-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and pled guilty to stealing a Jaguar, BMW, Ssanyong Musso and a Volkswagen T-Roc on June 14 last year.

He admitted that while working with others – mostly currently unknown to prosecutors – he took the vehicles from Pitairlie Garage in Newbigging and GRM Bodycraft in Dundee.

Robertson, of Findhorn Street, was remanded in custody.

He has a history of car theft convictions and recently admitted crashing a “scheme runaround” car at an earlier court hearing in Forfar.

Already 4 vehicle theft convictions

Depute fiscal Calum Gordon told the court: “The accused was 17 at the time of the offences.

“He is unemployed and has a number of previous convictions. He was on six bail orders at the time.

“He has four convictions involving the theft of motor vehicles.”

GRM Bodycraft
GRM Bodycraft was raided by the gang. Image: Google.

Mr Gordon said: “On June 14, a representative of GRM Bodycraft in Gourdie Industrial Estate was called to the premises after an alarm was activated.

“Both roller shutter doors had been opened.

“A white Ford Focus was parked outside, along with a black Toyota Aygo and blue Vauxhall Corsa.

“CCTV showed several people enter the premises.

“They were driving a black Land Rover Discovery, a black Jaguar S-Type and a black BMW.

“The accused was recorded on CCTV at the Forfar Road Shell Garage earlier that night, driving the Jaguar.”

The Discovery was found “heavily damaged” in Alloway Place that same morning.

Two raids in one day

Mr Gordon said: “Also on June 14, at Pitairlie Garage, Newbigging, an interior alarm was activated.

“A Ssangyong car was moved, and several vehicles belonging to customers had been stolen or moved out of the garage.

“CCTV showed a Volkswagen T-Roc being driven off, along with a Jaguar S-Type.

“This was the same S-Type seen on CCTV at the petrol station.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports until January 11.

Second gang member

Last month, another of the gang was jailed for five years.

Garry Myles admitted his part in the raids, as well as others across Tayside and Fife.

Garry Myles
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.

Myles, 20, of Dundee, who also admitted glassing a man in a horrific assault in the city’s Weavers Mill was also given a 12-month supervised release.

