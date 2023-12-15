Serial Dundee car thief took high-end Jaguar, BMW and Land Rovers from local garages

A Dundee teenager has admitted being part of a car theft gang that made off with a series of high-end motors from local garages.

Jayden Robertson was caught on camera as he raided premises in Dundee and Angus last summer.

One of the stolen vehicles, a Land Rover Discovery, was found trashed and abandoned at Morgan playfields on Alloway Place.

The 18-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and pled guilty to stealing a Jaguar, BMW, Ssanyong Musso and a Volkswagen T-Roc on June 14 last year.

He admitted that while working with others – mostly currently unknown to prosecutors – he took the vehicles from Pitairlie Garage in Newbigging and GRM Bodycraft in Dundee.

Robertson, of Findhorn Street, was remanded in custody.

He has a history of car theft convictions and recently admitted crashing a “scheme runaround” car at an earlier court hearing in Forfar.

Already 4 vehicle theft convictions

Depute fiscal Calum Gordon told the court: “The accused was 17 at the time of the offences.

“He is unemployed and has a number of previous convictions. He was on six bail orders at the time.

“He has four convictions involving the theft of motor vehicles.”

Mr Gordon said: “On June 14, a representative of GRM Bodycraft in Gourdie Industrial Estate was called to the premises after an alarm was activated.

“Both roller shutter doors had been opened.

“A white Ford Focus was parked outside, along with a black Toyota Aygo and blue Vauxhall Corsa.

“CCTV showed several people enter the premises.

“They were driving a black Land Rover Discovery, a black Jaguar S-Type and a black BMW.

“The accused was recorded on CCTV at the Forfar Road Shell Garage earlier that night, driving the Jaguar.”

The Discovery was found “heavily damaged” in Alloway Place that same morning.

Two raids in one day

Mr Gordon said: “Also on June 14, at Pitairlie Garage, Newbigging, an interior alarm was activated.

“A Ssangyong car was moved, and several vehicles belonging to customers had been stolen or moved out of the garage.

“CCTV showed a Volkswagen T-Roc being driven off, along with a Jaguar S-Type.

“This was the same S-Type seen on CCTV at the petrol station.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports until January 11.

Second gang member

Last month, another of the gang was jailed for five years.

Garry Myles admitted his part in the raids, as well as others across Tayside and Fife.

Myles, 20, of Dundee, who also admitted glassing a man in a horrific assault in the city’s Weavers Mill was also given a 12-month supervised release.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.