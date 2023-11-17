Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love rival beside soft play area

A Fast and Furious-style thief who was in a gang that stole six cars including a Jaguar, BMW and Land Rover Discovery in a 34-minute spree has been jailed for five years.

Garry Myles helped raid garages to steal high value cars across Tayside and Fife during early morning raids.

Myles, 20, was also given a 12-month supervised release order after he admitted stealing tens of thousands worth of cars and motorbikes on other dates.

The former apprentice joiner also admitted glassing a love rival in front of his children beside a soft play area in a bar and bragging he “glassed the f**k out of some c**t.”

Myles, of Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, admitted:

June 14 2022, breaking into Pitairlie Garage in Newbigging, Angus and stealing a VW T-Roc, a Ssangyong Musso and a Ford Fiesta;

June 14, breaking into GRM Bodycraft on Gourdie Industrial estate, Dundee and stealing a Land Rover Discovery, a Jaguar XF Sport and a BMW 1 Series;

June 14, driving the BMW without a licence or insurance while subject to three bail orders;

April 20, stealing a Mercedes van;

June 11, breaking into Stanford Motors in Wormit, Fife, and stealing a van, a motorbike, two motocross bikes and other items;

July 6, driving without insurance;

January 15 2023, stealing a Range Rover Velar in Broughty Ferry;

January 23, stealing a Vauxhall Corsa in Monifeith;

January 27, using the Corsa to ram the glass double doors at Mayton Garage, near Kirriemuir, where he stole £30 in cash.

January 29, assaulting a man at Weavers Mill bar.

First raid

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court two vehicles were seen arriving at the Newbigging garage in the early morning and five or six people got out.

Some climbed a fence to get into the compound, before Myles entered the property at the rear of the garage and climbed into the T-Roc.

The prosecutor said: “He reversed out of the wash bay and drove into the metal gate, causing it to give way.

“Two males were seen to enter the Ford Fiesta and the Ssangyong and drive out the open gate.”

The alarm was activated at 3.28am and garage owner Stephen Higgins found the Ssangyong abandoned just 50 metres away, with its lights on and doors open.

Dundee thefts

At 4.01am Eric Blakeman – who runs GRM Bodycraft – received an alarm call to alert him to a break-in at his premises.

Ms Mackenzie said: “The roller shutter doors had been forced open and the Ford Fiesta stolen from the other garage was parked in front of the shutters with the keys in the ignition.

“A Toyota Aygo and a Vauxhall Corsa were in front of the other shutter with accident damage.

“A review of CCTV was made and Myles was observed exiting from the Fiesta.

“Several individuals entered and drove away three vehicles from the premises.

“Myles was seen to drive off in the BMW. Keys for additional vehicles had also been stolen.”

The court was told the £70,000 Land Rover was found badly damaged in the city’s Alloway Road around four hours after it was reported stolen.

The Jaguar was found in bushes near Myles’ home the following morning and all three vehicles stolen from the second garage were completely written off.

Bar assault

The court was told the van and motorbikes which were stolen were worth nearly £15,000 and were only partially recovered.

Myles’ DNA was found on a door handle.

The owner of the £65,000 Range Rover Velar was woken by a light shining into their bedroom in the early hours and they checked outside to see their car being driven off.

Myles, from Dundee, also admitted attacking a male in Weavers Mill bar on January 29 this year while a number of children were present at the soft play.

He initially confronted the man before pushing him over a table, striking him several times on the head with a glass tumbler and hurling a glass at him as he staggered off in a daze.

After his arrest, Myles said: “I went into the Weavers yesterday and glassed the f**k out of some c**t.

“He was with my kids. He deserved it.”

