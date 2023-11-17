Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love rival beside soft play area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love rival beside soft play area

Garry Myles, jailed for five years, admitted glassing a diner in Weavers Mill in Dundee.

By Gordon Currie
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.

A Fast and Furious-style thief who was in a gang that stole six cars including a Jaguar, BMW and Land Rover Discovery in a 34-minute spree has been jailed for five years.

Garry Myles helped raid garages to steal high value cars across Tayside and Fife during early morning raids.

Myles, 20, was also given a 12-month supervised release order after he admitted stealing tens of thousands worth of cars and motorbikes on other dates.

The former apprentice joiner also admitted glassing a love rival in front of his children beside a soft play area in a bar and bragging he “glassed the f**k out of some c**t.”

Myles, of Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, admitted:

  • June 14 2022, breaking into Pitairlie Garage in Newbigging, Angus and stealing a VW T-Roc, a Ssangyong Musso and a Ford Fiesta;
  • June 14, breaking into GRM Bodycraft on Gourdie Industrial estate, Dundee and stealing a Land Rover Discovery, a Jaguar XF Sport and a BMW 1 Series;
  • June 14, driving the BMW without a licence or insurance while subject to three bail orders;
  • April 20, stealing a Mercedes van;
  • June 11, breaking into Stanford Motors in Wormit, Fife, and stealing a van, a motorbike, two motocross bikes and other items;
  • July 6, driving without insurance;
  • January 15 2023, stealing a Range Rover Velar in Broughty Ferry;
  • January 23, stealing a Vauxhall Corsa in Monifeith;
  • January 27, using the Corsa to ram the glass double doors at Mayton Garage, near Kirriemuir, where he stole £30 in cash.
  • January 29, assaulting a man at Weavers Mill bar.

First raid

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court two vehicles were seen arriving at the Newbigging garage in the early morning and five or six people got out.

Some climbed a fence to get into the compound, before Myles entered the property at the rear of the garage and climbed into the T-Roc.

Pitairlie Garage is Angus
Pitairlie Garage in Newbigging. Image: Google.

The prosecutor said: “He reversed out of the wash bay and drove into the metal gate, causing it to give way.

“Two males were seen to enter the Ford Fiesta and the Ssangyong and drive out the open gate.”

The alarm was activated at 3.28am and garage owner Stephen Higgins found the Ssangyong abandoned just 50 metres away, with its lights on and doors open.

Dundee thefts

At 4.01am Eric Blakeman – who runs GRM Bodycraft – received an alarm call to alert him to a break-in at his premises.

Ms Mackenzie said: “The roller shutter doors had been forced open and the Ford Fiesta stolen from the other garage was parked in front of the shutters with the keys in the ignition.

“A Toyota Aygo and a Vauxhall Corsa were in front of the other shutter with accident damage.

GRM Bodycraft
GRM Bodycraft, Gourdie Industrial Estate, Dundee. Image: Google.

“A review of CCTV was made and Myles was observed exiting from the Fiesta.

“Several individuals entered and drove away three vehicles from the premises.

“Myles was seen to drive off in the BMW. Keys for additional vehicles had also been stolen.”

The court was told the £70,000 Land Rover was found badly damaged in the city’s Alloway Road around four hours after it was reported stolen.

The Jaguar was found in bushes near Myles’ home the following morning and all three vehicles stolen from the second garage were completely written off.

Bar assault

The court was told the van and motorbikes which were stolen were worth nearly £15,000 and were only partially recovered.

Myles’ DNA was found on a door handle.

The owner of the £65,000 Range Rover Velar was woken by a light shining into their bedroom in the early hours and they checked outside to see their car being driven off.

Myles, from Dundee, also admitted attacking a male in Weavers Mill bar on January 29 this year while a number of children were present at the soft play.

Myles attacked a diner in Weavers Mill.

He initially confronted the man before pushing him over a table, striking him several times on the head with a glass tumbler and hurling a glass at him as he staggered off in a daze.

After his arrest, Myles said: “I went into the Weavers yesterday and glassed the f**k out of some c**t.

“He was with my kids. He deserved it.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Thomas Law. Image: Facebook.
Abusive Perth father who kicked pregnant partner in stomach avoids prison term 'by slimmest…
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Dundee and Aberdeen
Murder-accused John Lizanec's mother Francis Flood, told the trial about events in her Dundee home as police arrived.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told his mum in Dundee ‘I’ve done a bad…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Social supply and Christmas curfew exemption
The jury was shown CCTV from Tesco Riverside in Dundee, one of the last times Michelle Lizanec was seen alive.
Lizanec murder trial - Body of Perthshire mum found ‘jammed’ inside airing cupboard
Carl O'Brien (centre) and Tracie Currie admitted racially abusing First Minister Humza Youaf.
Pair sentenced for racially abusing Humza Yousaf in Dundee
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.
David Barnes guilty: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer
Arron Kyle avoided prison because of his young age.
St Andrews man had bestiality and necro porn in phone 'favourites'
Police found the cannabis farm in the vacant social club, known at Alison's. Image: Google.
Drugs pair set up £290k cannabis farm in vacant Dundee social club
Louise Moffat faces losing her job, according to her solicitor.
Detective inspector will 'almost certainly' lose job for Fife five-times drink-drive limit shame