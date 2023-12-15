4 Dundee United options as Jim Goodwin faces sole selection conundrum for Raith Rovers crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United options as Jim Goodwin faces sole selection conundrum for Raith Rovers crunch

Goodwin has deployed several players in attacking midfield or as a second striker this term. Who will get the nod on Saturday?

Dundee United players Declan Glass, Mathew Cudjoe, Tony Watt and Chris Mochrie, left to right
Glass, Cudjoe, Watt and Mochrie (L to R) could all come into Goodwin's thinking. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

The Dundee United team for the biggest game of the Championship season to date largely picks itself.

Such has been the Tangerines’ consistency in the league, it is possible to – fitness-permitting – reel off much of the starting 11 that will line up against Raith Rovers.

Jack Walton between the sticks. The ever-reliable back-four of Liam Grimshaw, Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Scott McMann, with Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald patrolling the engine room.

Glenn Middleton and Kai Fotheringham on the flanks, providing the bullets for Louis Moult.

However, there is one selection conundrum for Jim Goodwin, as he considers who merits the nod as his second striker/attacking midfielder, having given several players a chance to shine in that role this term.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, in conversation with Alan Temple at a Courier Live Even in Dundee
Goodwin, pictured at a recent Courier live event, has a fairly settled side. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Courier Sport analyses his options.

Tony Watt

Should he be deemed fully fit – having entered the fray as a substitute against Ayr United last week following a slight groin issue – Watt would seem to be the front-runner to support Moult.

Watt has notched five goals and three assists from his 21 outings this season.

However, he has also illustrated an ability to hustle and harry opponents, defending from the front and helping United maintain their outstanding defensive record in the Championship.

Jim Goodwin, left, chats to Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Goodwin, left, chats to Dundee United striker Tony Watt. Image: SNS

As outlined in a recent Courier Sport feature, his pressing statistics are among the best at Tannadice, while he ranks top of the division for “key passes” from open play. An all-rounder.

Watt was bright against the Honest Men and would undoubtedly relish the big occasion.

Chris Mochrie

The man in possession of the jersey.

Mochrie, 20, was handed his first Championship start of the season against Ayr, having previously shone as a super-sub – notching last-minute winners against Inverness and Dunfermline.

Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
United stars celebrate Mochrie’s winner against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

Goodwin remains “excited” about Mochrie’s promise but wants him to grab games by the scruff of the neck. And the rangy midfielder was impactful in the opening 45 minutes against the Honest Men.

Only a fine Charlie Albinson save denied him an early opener, while he showed elegance and mobility to cover plenty of ground and surge forward in possession. However, he faded after the break and was replaced by Watt.

It remains to be seen whether he did enough to keep his place.

Declan Glass

Glass recently enjoyed his best run of successive United starts, racking up seven on the trot prior to injury sidelining him for the Terrors’ 5-0 win at Partick Thistle on October 21.

Those outings were largely in the heart of the engine room, with Goodwin keen to see the gifted playmaker become a more rounded operator.

Nevertheless, Glass has plenty of experience as a “No.10” and his eye for a killer pass, ability to score a screamer from distance and excellent set piece delivery would make him a viable option.

He would also serve to beef up the midfield when out of possession, should Goodwin be wary of Rovers’ threat on the break.

Mathew Cudjoe

Goodwin’s wildcard option.

The gifted Ghanaian has been unfortunate in recent weeks. Prior to his red card against Morton in September, the diminutive winger was arguably United’s most exciting young prospect.

He has already racked up eight goal contributions, rippling the net four times in addition to four assists in 17 games.

However, in Cudjoe’s absence, Fotheringham grabbed a starting berth and hasn’t looked back.

Although largely deployed as a winger in his time at Tannadice, Cudjoe has an intelligent appreciation of space for one so young, picks up dangerous pockets of space and can break the lines via a dribble or pass.

Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe enjoyed a fine start to the season. Image: SNS

There is no reason he could not be an intriguing option to play centrally, supporting a traditional No.9.

