Home News Dundee

Motorcyclist, 23, taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash in Dundee

The collision involved a red Renault van and a black motorbike.

By Chloe Burrell
Rowantree Crescent at Fountainbleau Drive in Dundee.
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Dundee on Thursday. Image: Google Street View

A 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a “serious” crash in the Linlathen area of Dundee.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 5.25pm on Rowantree Crescent at Fountainbleau Drive.

The driver of the motorbike was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the motorbike was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that will help our investigation to contact us.

“Anyone with relevant dash-cam or private CCTV is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2665 of Thursday, 14 December, 2023.”

