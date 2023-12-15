Motorcyclist, 23, taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash in Dundee

A 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a “serious” crash in the Linlathen area of Dundee.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 5.25pm on Rowantree Crescent at Fountainbleau Drive.

The collision involved a red Renault van and a black motorbike.

The driver of the motorbike was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that will help our investigation to contact us.

“Anyone with relevant dash-cam or private CCTV is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2665 of Thursday, 14 December, 2023.”