Police cordon off Kirkcaldy Memorial Gardens after man sexually assaulted

Kirkcaldy’s Memorial Gardens has been sealed off after a man was sexually assaulted.

The incident took place at the gardens just after 8pm on Thursday.

Police confirmed that a man was assaulted close to the Fife town’s railway station.

A cordon has been erected around a large section of the gardens.

Officers remain at the scene as investigations continue.

One eyewitness told The Courier that police officers were directing people away from the crime scene situated just yards from Kirkcaldy train station.

He said: “A large area of the memorial gardens is taped off and I saw two police vehicles guarding the scene.

“People coming off the train and heading to their work were being directed away from the paths which has been taped off.

“There’s a large area closed off at the far side near to the flats .”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries after a man was sexually assaulted at the Memorial Gardens near to the train station in Kirkcaldy at around 8pm on Thursday.”

