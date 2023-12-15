Police cordon off Kirkcaldy Memorial Gardens after man sexually assaulted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police cordon off Kirkcaldy Memorial Gardens after man sexually assaulted

The area is a no-go zone for the public.

By Ben MacDonald and Neil Henderson
A man was sexually assaulted at Kirkcaldy's Memorial Gardens
Police have cordoned off an area of Kirkcaldy's Memorial Gardens after the assault. Image: Ross Gardiner/DC Thomson

Kirkcaldy’s Memorial Gardens has been sealed off after a man was sexually assaulted.

The incident took place at the gardens just after 8pm on Thursday.

Police confirmed that a man was assaulted close to the Fife town’s railway station.

A cordon has been erected around a large section of the gardens.

Officers remain at the scene as investigations continue.

Police at the scene. Image: Ross Gardiner/DC Thomson
A man was assaulted at around 8pm on Thursday. Image: Ross Gardiner/DC Thomson
A large section of the gardens has been closed by police. Image: Ross Gardiner/DC Thomson

One eyewitness told The Courier that police officers were directing people away from the crime scene situated just yards from Kirkcaldy train station.

He said: “A large area of the memorial gardens is taped off and I saw two police vehicles guarding the scene.

“People coming off the train and heading to their work were being directed away from the paths which has been taped off.

“There’s a large area closed off at the far side near to the flats .”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries after a man was sexually assaulted at the Memorial Gardens near to the train station in Kirkcaldy at around 8pm on Thursday.”

More to follow

