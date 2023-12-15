Woman, 36, arrested for alleged shoplifting at Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for alleged shoplifting at Dundee’s Overgate Centre.

Police were called to the centre shortly after 3pm on Thursday following reports of an alleged theft.

Two police vans and a car pulled up behind The Steeple Church off the Nethergate.

The woman was arrested and charged.

A worker inside the Overgate said: “I was just working away and the next thing the police pulled up outside.

“You don’t expect to see them park where they have.”

Another eyewitness added: “It looked like a woman was getting lifted.

“They were speaking to her outside a shop inside then took her to one of the vans.”

Woman arrested for alleged Overgate theft

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Thursday, 14 December, 2023, officers received a report of a theft at a premises on Nethergate, Dundee.

“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection.

“She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”