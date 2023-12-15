Woman, 36, arrested for alleged shoplifting at Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman, 36, arrested for alleged shoplifting at Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

Two police vans and a car pulled up behind the Steeple Church.

By Andrew Robson
Police outside the Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee.
A 36-year old was arrested. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for alleged shoplifting at Dundee’s Overgate Centre.

Police were called to the centre shortly after 3pm on Thursday following reports of an alleged theft.

Two police vans and a car pulled up behind The Steeple Church off the Nethergate.

The woman was arrested and charged.

Police outside the Overgate after woman arrested for shoplifting
Police behind The Steeple church. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A worker inside the Overgate said: “I was just working away and the next thing the police pulled up outside.

“You don’t expect to see them park where they have.”

Another eyewitness added: “It looked like a woman was getting lifted.

“They were speaking to her outside a shop inside then took her to one of the vans.”

Woman arrested for alleged Overgate theft

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Thursday, 14 December, 2023, officers received a report of a theft at a premises on Nethergate, Dundee.

“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection.

“She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

