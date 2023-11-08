Wednesday court round-up — Pranged scheme runaround and begging for prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Pranged scheme runaround and begging for prison

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A 42-year-old Kirkcaldy man has admitted stealing booze from a Co-op store on Hogmanay.

Robert Burns pled guilty via his defence lawyer to stealing two bottles of alcohol from the shop in Kirkcaldy’s Lauder Road on December 31 2022.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the value of the alcohol was £34 and that £17 worth was recovered.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence on Burns, of Valley Gardens, until November 22 for personal appearance.

Shamed ex-cop guilty again

A former policeman is facing prison for a second time after carrying out sex attacks on a teenage air cadet more than 40 years ago. Colin Fowler, 81, carried out two indecent assaults after inviting the boy to his then-home in Anstruther and offering him drink. He has previously been jailed for similar assaults.

Colin Fowler
Colin Fowler faces a second prison sentence for child abuse.

Scheme ‘runaround’

A teenager who pranged a “scheme runaround” in Angus has admitted driving while disqualified.

Prisoner Jayden Robertson was brought to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit three offences on June 21 last year.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained 18-year-old Robertson crashed a black Saab into a Volkswagen Beetle on the U317 road between Sheilhill and Kellas, at the junction with the C6 between Burnside of Duntrune and Westhall.

He left the scene but was identified by the DNA on airbags which were deployed.

Robertson, of Findhorn Street in Dundee, was banned and uninsured at the time, and had passengers.

He also admitted failing to exchange details with the motorist he collided with.

Ms Drummond said police described Robertson’s car as a “scheme runaround.”

Solicitor Doug McConnell explained his client will not be released from jail until March and received a 15-month driving ban in August.

“He’d got in with the wrong crowd,” Mr McConnell said.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered a report and deferred sentencing until December 21.

School worker’s child images

An Angus school IT technician was arrested at his workplace after police were tipped off he had child abuse images on his home computer. Ronald Graham had more than 7,000 depraved pictures on his PC of children as young as two being sexually abused.

Ronald Graham will be sentenced next month.

Begged for prison

A Fife man turned up at Dunfermline police station with two knives, begging to be jailed weeks after being released from a prison sentence.

William Vanbeck, who was previously jailed after arriving at the Levenmouth station with a blade and the same request, admitted possessing the offensive weapons last month.

Vanbeck, 44, who appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth where he is remanded, was not granted his prison wish immediately.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until December 5 for reports.

Dunfermline police station
Vanbeck turned up at Dunfermline police station with knives.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said Vanbeck arrived at the station at 10.55pm on October 9 with a kitchen knife in each hand.

He was heard banging on the custody suite area shouting: “I just want to go to jail.”

When police asked if he had a reasonable excuse for having the blades, he said: “I am guilty, I just want to do anything to get back to prison.”

Solicitor Elizabeth Dryburgh said: “Mr Vanbeck is a man that struggles in the community.

“He struggles to receive support.

“I think he was only at liberty for less than a month. I know he’s dependent on alcohol.”

Sheriff Williamson said: “I’m a bit uncomfortable about going down the route of endless (prison) sentences… I suspect inevitably it will be prison.”

Last February, Vanbeck admitted a similar offence on Christmas Day 2021.

He arrived at Levenmouth Police Station on December 25 carrying a knife with a 13-inch blade.

Vanbeck held up the knife and tapped it on the window before placing it on the sill.

On that occasion, a ten-month prison sentence was imposed.

Murder trial begins

Fife man David Barnes, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering father-of-three Ean Coutts and attempting to set fire to his body at the Glenrothes industrial park. It is alleged he used his stolen bank card to go on a spending spree and posed as his alleged victim to get Viagra on prescription. Barnes denies all charges. The first day of the trial heard how the skeletal remains were found at the industrial park.

Ean Coutts, police
Ean Coutts remains were found in Glenrothes.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

