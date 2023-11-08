RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Levein was a manager ahead of his time and St Johnstone model makes sense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Levein was a manager ahead of his time and St Johnstone model makes sense

The coaching set-up at McDiarmid Park is one that should work well.

Craig Levein when he was the manager of Leicester City.
Image: Shutterstock.
By Rab Douglas

I’ve got a lot of time for Craig Levein.

He signed me for Leicester City and I really enjoyed working for him.

The last few years have changed people’s perception of the club but at that time there were others in the league, like Wolves, who had two or three times the budget Craig was able to spend.

Unfortunately, he lost his job around Christmas-time and things started to go downhill for me there not long after as well.

Craig was very diligent.

We were always a thoroughly prepared team.

He was really big on his video analysis, which wasn’t the case everywhere back in those days.

It was the first time I’d seen heart monitors put on all the players at training.

Again, that was ahead of its time.

There was no hiding place for players who weren’t putting a shift in.

Like a lot of folk, I didn’t think of Craig after Steven MacLean lost his job at St Johnstone.

That was mostly because we didn’t know if he actually wanted to go back into management.

Now that he’s taken on the post, it feels like a great fit.

Craig has brought Andy Kirk with him from Brechin.

What a story that is – Highland League to Premiership in one jump.

I don’t know enough about Andy to give an opinion on what his training methods are like and how he set Brechin up but Craig giving him a lot of responsibility is a sensible move.

At Celtic, Martin O’Neill and John Robertson would observe while Steve Walford took training.

That didn’t work out too badly.

And here at Arbroath, our gaffer knows that he can’t do everything.

That should be the case for young managers as well as experienced ones.

What’s the point in appointing people to your backroom team if you’re not going to trust them to do their jobs?

I was at training with Arbroath on Monday night so I didn’t see much of the Spurs v Chelsea game.

Mind you, it was nearly Tuesday morning by the time it finished with all the VAR stoppages!

Ange Postecoglou’s decision to persevere with his defensive high line when Tottenham were reduced to 10 and then nine men was the big talking point.

Most managers I know would have told their defenders to drop deeper.

But Ange has his own way of playing, philosophy or whatever you want to call it.

That means pressing from the front and defenders pushing as high as they can.

Nobody in Scottish football will be the least bit surprised by him sticking to his principles.

It’s not an act.

He’s got this far in the game by doing things his way and he’s not going to stop now that he’s in the English Premier League.

I’m fascinated to see how Spurs get on against Wolves this weekend.

That’s their biggest game of the season for me.

It will be the same style, that’s for sure, but will the players be able to execute it as well now that they’ve lost a couple of key men and everybody is watching to see how they respond?

