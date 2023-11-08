Angus school IT technician arrested at work after child abuse images found on home computer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus school IT technician arrested at work after child abuse images found on home computer

Ronald Graham has been suspended from his job at Brechin High School.

By Paul Malik
Ronald Graham will be sentenced next month.
Ronald Graham will be sentenced next month.

An Angus IT worker was arrested at the school where he worked after police were tipped off he had child abuse images on his home computer.

Ronald Graham had more than 7,000 depraved pictures on his PC of children as young as two being sexually abused.

Officers turned up at his home in August last year after they received intelligence indecent images might be recovered.

They found sick pictures of children as young as two being molested by adults and animals.

Graham, 52, is employed by Angus Council as a senior IT technician at Brechin High School.

He is still listed on the school’s website as an employee.

The court heard he had been suspended after the allegations came to light in August 2021.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this person was suspended in August 2022 from their position as Brechin High School technician.”

More than 7000 images found

Depute fiscal Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “A search warrant was granted on August 18 2022.

“Police arrived at his home on Montrose Street, Brechin but found he was not there.

“The accused was traced at his place of work.

“A systematic search of his home was carried out.

“A computer tower was recovered.

“A total of 7198 images were discovered.

“Of those, 1258 were category A, 1768 were category B and 4154 were category C.

“The images were dated between January 2022 and July 2022.

“They depicted young girls aged between two and 15 engaged in penetrative sexual acts with adults and animals.”

Sex Offenders Register

Defence solicitor Stevie Morrison told the court he would provide mitigation at the sentencing hearing.

He explained Graham is still employed but has been suspended.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for background reports until December 7 and made Graham subject to the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

Graham, now of Barry Downs Park, Carnoustie, admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children at his home on Montrose Street, Brechin, between January 1 2022 and July 24 2022.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Wendy Taylor.
Perthshire's Wendy Taylor laid to rest as family praise Storm Babet rescue efforts
A wind turbine.
Public inquiry clears way for £100m Glendye windfarm on Angus/Aberdeenshire border
Kirrie GP and ex-serviceman Scott Jamieson (second left) talks about the new scheme with Veterans Minister Graeme Dey (centre) and others at the launch. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir leads way for new veterans healthcare initiative
Strathmartine Hospital housing development street named after tragic teenager
Mum 'honoured and emotional' as street at ex-Dundee hospital site named after son who…
Angus veteran Jim Henderson is travelling to the London Remembrance event. Image: Help for Heroes
Angus veteran Jim will march at Cenotaph after Help for Heroes turnaround from life…
Kinnaird Castle's history stretches back to 1400. Image: Southesk Estate
Short-term let bids lodged for three apartments in stunning Angus castle
Montrose Port Authority CCO Ann Rooney and CEO Tom Hutchison with community trust project officers Eilidh Reid and Kerr Waddell. Image: Supplied.
Montrose Port Authority powers through £360k community milestone with latest donation
Brechin Cathedral bells
Brechin residents kept awake all night by constant ringing of cathedral bells
William Hamilton.
Construction boss from Arbroath laughed during child abuse police interview
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Readers' best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display in Tayside…