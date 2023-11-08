Angus school IT technician arrested at work after child abuse images found on home computer

An Angus IT worker was arrested at the school where he worked after police were tipped off he had child abuse images on his home computer.

Ronald Graham had more than 7,000 depraved pictures on his PC of children as young as two being sexually abused.

Officers turned up at his home in August last year after they received intelligence indecent images might be recovered.

They found sick pictures of children as young as two being molested by adults and animals.

Graham, 52, is employed by Angus Council as a senior IT technician at Brechin High School.

He is still listed on the school’s website as an employee.

The court heard he had been suspended after the allegations came to light in August 2021.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this person was suspended in August 2022 from their position as Brechin High School technician.”

More than 7000 images found

Depute fiscal Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “A search warrant was granted on August 18 2022.

“Police arrived at his home on Montrose Street, Brechin but found he was not there.

“The accused was traced at his place of work.

“A systematic search of his home was carried out.

“A computer tower was recovered.

“A total of 7198 images were discovered.

“Of those, 1258 were category A, 1768 were category B and 4154 were category C.

“The images were dated between January 2022 and July 2022.

“They depicted young girls aged between two and 15 engaged in penetrative sexual acts with adults and animals.”

Sex Offenders Register

Defence solicitor Stevie Morrison told the court he would provide mitigation at the sentencing hearing.

He explained Graham is still employed but has been suspended.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for background reports until December 7 and made Graham subject to the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

Graham, now of Barry Downs Park, Carnoustie, admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children at his home on Montrose Street, Brechin, between January 1 2022 and July 24 2022.

