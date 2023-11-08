11 weird and wonderful statues in Dundee and the stories behind them

From dragons and penguins to Oor Wullie and Desperate Dan, there are hundreds of unique statues dotted around Dundee.

Some historical, others contemporary, the colourful stories behind some of these artworks might intrigue and surprise you.

Here are some of the weirdest and most wonderful statues across the city worth seeking out.

1) The Polar Bear, High Street

A bronze statue depicting the terrifying moment a polar bear escaped into Dundee High Street was unveiled in 2021.

The huge bear, named Bruin, ran through the streets in 1878, throwing the entire city into chaos as residents fled for their lives.

The bear was one of two brought from the Davis Straits by a local whaling ship and bought for exhibition in Commercial Street by a Mr Woods.

The impressive sculpture, commissioned Dundee City Council, was created by Fife-based sculptor David Annand.

2) Dundee Dragon, High Street

The Dundee Dragon, created by the late Inchture-based sculpture Tony Morrow, reflects the mythical tale of the Nine Maidens.

The local legend describes a farmer who lived with his nine daughters.

One evening, he sent one down to fetch water from the well. When she did not return, he sent another to find her, until eventually they were all gone.

Eventually, the farmer decided to investigate their whereabouts.

When he reached the well, he was met with the horror of the nine girls’ bodies strewn around a large dragon, who had killed them all.

The unpleasant tale continues to live on in Dundee culture.

3) Lost and found, city centre

Perhaps the most random statues in Dundee are those part of a series based on everyday items.

According to Public Art Dundee, the project, named ‘Lost and Found’, was completed by artist Jeremy Cunningham in 2020.

The collection of small sculptures – including a hat, set of tools and a jigsaw – are each accompanied by a letter of the alphabet.

Some are thought to represent the nine incorporated trades of Dundee, which included the bakers, shoemakers, glovers, tailors, butchers, metal workers, weavers and dyers.

There is no trail map, but you can find them dotted around the city centre on streets including the Nethergate and Murraygate.

Dundee City Council, who commissioned the project, says the fun is in finding them.

4) Lemmings, Perth Road

In Seabrae Gardens on Perth Road, you can find three bronze lemmings climbing a stone pillar and peeping out from over the top.

The mischievous creatures are dedicated to the 1990s computer game, Lemmings, designed by Dundee-based DMA Design.

The game was a hit, reaching over 15 million sales worldwide and becoming one of the UK’s first blockbusters. It is now owned by Sony.

Local artist Alyson Conway created the statues in 2013.

5) Tay Whale, Waterfront

The Tay Whale sculpture, created by London-based artist Lee Simmons, was installed on the Dundee Waterfront in 2021.

The striking 35m-long humpback whale sculpture, which sits between the V&A and Urban Beach, is part of the Dundee City Council’s £1 billion waterfront development.

The £134,750 design was selected from a shortlist of four by a panel of experts led by the local authority.

The judges said the design was chosen for the city’s historical connections to whaling.

6) Giant coins, Myrekirk Road

Artist Jeremy Cunningham is also behind a sculpture of five old-fashioned coins balancing precariously atop one another outside Home Bargains on Myrekirk Road.

They are a reference to the nearby site of Dundee’s first NCR factory, which made cash machines.

They may or may not be related to another giant coin which appeared quietly and anonymously on Baffin Street in 2021.

7) Penguin statues, Nethergate

Of course, there are the penguins.

Sculpted by Dundee artist Angela Hunter, these five penguins located at The Steeple Church on the Nethergate have become a firm favourite with locals.

The penguins are regularly dressed to join in city occasions, from graduation to charity fundraising events and from Christmas celebrations to Royal visits.

They even have their own Facebook page.

8) Monkey (In ma fair toon), High Street

Angela Hunter is also behind the naughty monkey perched on top of an information board on Dundee’s High Street.

The bronze animal can be seen playfully rearranging the lettering of ‘Information’ to read ‘In ma fair toon’.

Hunter says the piece was inspired by the ancient Lady Mary Fair, once held annually in Dundee, which featured an organ grinder with a small monkey.

9) Catalyst car sculpture, Greenmarket

Parked on the grass outside Greenmarket Car Park in Dundee sits a car covered in a rather solid sheet.

The unusual artwork, named Catalyst, was commissioned by Dundee City Council and created by Scottish artists Dalziel + Scullion.

It’s a life-sized eco-friendly car that has been cast in catalytic cement, which absorbs airborne pollutants.

Created in 2008, this was the first time this material had been used in the UK.

10) Oor Wullie, Albert Square

We couldn’t forget to mention a’body’s favourite wee laddie, Oor Wullie.

The sculpture of the cheeky schoolboy, created by sculpture Malcolm Robertson, is situated outside The McManus in Albert Square.

Oor Wullie has delighted readers of The Sunday Post, published by DC Thomson, for generations.

11) Desperate Dan, High Street

Another famous cartoon character immortalised in bronze is Desperate Dan, which has strode along Dundee’s High Street since 2001.

He is depicted with his faithful pooch Dawg in tow and stalked by another cartoon favourite, Minnie the Minx.

Dan’s character has appeared in The Dandy comic since the 1930s, while Minnie features in The Beano.

The 2.5 metre statue, created by Tony Morrow, and was funded from public and private sources.