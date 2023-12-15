Creep, 65, laughed and stared at woman while performing sex act on Perthshire bus

A 65-year-old man laughed as he carried out a solo sex act on a bus, while keeping his eyes trained on a lone female passenger, a court has heard.

John Moffat committed the depraved act on a public Stagecoach service between Greenloaning and Muthil in Perthshire.

The pervert’s 26-year-old victim broke down in tears and had to get off the bus.

When her uncle came to collect her, Moffat could be seen still laughing at her from the back seat of the vehicle.

He later tried to defend his actions, telling police: “She put her legs up in front of me.”

Moffat, of King Street, Crieff, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of “intentionally engaging in sexual activity” in front of a stranger, by repeatedly handling and rubbing his genitals through his clothes, on October 9 2021.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced in the new year.

Seen on video call

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Moffat’s victim hopped on the Crieff-bound service just after 6pm.

“She sat at the very back of the bus, on the left hand side,” the prosecutor told the court.

“A few stops later, the accused got on the bus and also sat at the backseat but on the right hand side – opposite the complainer.”

Ms Hendry confirmed the woman did not know Moffat and had never met him before.

“The accused started speaking to the complainer.

“He asked her where she was going.

“The complainer became uncomfortable with his presence and commenced a video call with her uncle.”

During the chat, her uncle asked her to turn her camera towards Moffat.

“They both became aware that the accused was using his hands to rub his genitals over his clothing.

“He maintained eye contact with the complainer throughout this.”

The fiscal depute said: “This continued for three to four minutes. The accused was laughing.”

Laughing sex offender

The woman was “alarmed” and broke down in tears, the court heard.

“She got up to tell the bus driver what had happened,” said Ms Hendry.

“She asked to get off the bus and her uncle arranged to collect her.

“When he arrived, he could see the accused on the bus laughing towards them.”

The woman contacted police and passed on the video footage.

Moffat was traced by police the next day and told officers: “She put her legs up in front of me.”

Ms Hendry said: “He went on to fully admit the offence and he stated that he was sorry.”

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports until January 24.

Moffat was told he will be told how long he must register as a sex offender when he returns to court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.