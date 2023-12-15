Creep, 65, laughed and stared at woman while performing sex act on Perthshire bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Creep, 65, laughed and stared at woman while performing sex act on Perthshire bus

Pervert John Moffat's 26-year-old victim broke down in tears and had to get off the bus, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
John Moffat leaving Perth Sheriff Court
John Moffat leaving Perth Sheriff Court

A 65-year-old man laughed as he carried out a solo sex act on a bus, while keeping his eyes trained on a lone female passenger, a court has heard.

John Moffat committed the depraved act on a public Stagecoach service between Greenloaning and Muthil in Perthshire.

The pervert’s 26-year-old victim broke down in tears and had to get off the bus.

When her uncle came to collect her, Moffat could be seen still laughing at her from the back seat of the vehicle.

He later tried to defend his actions, telling police: “She put her legs up in front of me.”

John Moffat appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Moffat, of King Street, Crieff, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of “intentionally engaging in sexual activity” in front of a stranger, by repeatedly handling and rubbing his genitals through his clothes, on October 9 2021.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced in the new year.

Seen on video call

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Moffat’s victim hopped on the Crieff-bound service just after 6pm.

“She sat at the very back of the bus, on the left hand side,” the prosecutor told the court.

“A few stops later, the accused got on the bus and also sat at the backseat but on the right hand side – opposite the complainer.”

Ms Hendry confirmed the woman did not know Moffat and had never met him before.

“The accused started speaking to the complainer.

“He asked her where she was going.

Perth Sheriff Court

“The complainer became uncomfortable with his presence and commenced a video call with her uncle.”

During the chat, her uncle asked her to turn her camera towards Moffat.

“They both became aware that the accused was using his hands to rub his genitals over his clothing.

“He maintained eye contact with the complainer throughout this.”

The fiscal depute said: “This continued for three to four minutes. The accused was laughing.”

Laughing sex offender

The woman was “alarmed” and broke down in tears, the court heard.

“She got up to tell the bus driver what had happened,” said Ms Hendry.

“She asked to get off the bus and her uncle arranged to collect her.

“When he arrived, he could see the accused on the bus laughing towards them.”

The woman contacted police and passed on the video footage.

Moffat was traced by police the next day and told officers: “She put her legs up in front of me.”

Ms Hendry said: “He went on to fully admit the offence and he stated that he was sorry.”

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports until January 24.

Moffat was told he will be told how long he must register as a sex offender when he returns to court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

