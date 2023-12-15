Five people injured in ‘serious’ collision in Fife

Five people have been injured in a ‘serious’ crash in Fife.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this stage.

Scottish Ambulance Service are reported to be assisting all those injured

The incident on the M90 near to Blairadam happened around 6.40am.

One vehicle is reported to be on fire, another on its roof amid eyewitness reports of a ‘head-on’ collision.

Traffic at a standstill

The southbound lane of the M90 is blocked and traffic is at a standstill.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call around .6.40am to attend a collision on the M90.

“We sent three appliances. Two from Lochgelly remain at the scene.

“There are five casualties who are being attended to by Scottish Ambulance Service.

“All five got out of their vehicles before SFRS arrived.”

She couldn’t confirm how many vehicles are involved.

She added: “We received the call from Police Scotland to attend.”

Traffic Scotland have tweeted: “The M90 Southbound there’s reports of a serious collision between J5 and J4.

“One vehicle is on fire and traffic is currently at a standstill.

“Police and fire are en-route. Please take care on approach.”

MORE FOLLOWS