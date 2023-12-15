Five people injured in ‘serious’ collision in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five people injured in ‘serious’ collision in Fife

The southbound lane of the M90 is currently closed due to the crash near to Blairadam and Kelty

By Lindsey Hamilton
serious crash Fife
Serious crash M90 Fife. Image: Traffic Scotland

Five people have been injured in a ‘serious’ crash in Fife.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this stage.

Scottish Ambulance Service are reported to be assisting all those injured

The incident on the M90 near to Blairadam happened around 6.40am.

One vehicle is reported to be on fire, another on its roof amid eyewitness reports of a ‘head-on’ collision.

Traffic at a standstill

The southbound lane of the M90 is blocked and traffic is at a standstill.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call around .6.40am to attend a collision on the M90.

“We sent three appliances. Two from Lochgelly remain at the scene.

“There are five casualties who are being attended to by Scottish Ambulance Service.

“All five got out of their vehicles before SFRS arrived.”

She couldn’t confirm how many vehicles are involved.

She added: “We received the call from Police Scotland to attend.”

Traffic Scotland have tweeted: “The M90 Southbound there’s reports of a serious collision between J5 and J4.

“One vehicle is on fire and traffic is currently at a standstill.

“Police and fire are en-route. Please take care on approach.”

MORE FOLLOWS

Conversation