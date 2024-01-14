Opening date set for new Dundee city centre coffee shop

The opening date for a new coffee shop in Dundee city centre has been announced.

Höfn – named after an Icelandic fishing town – will open at 7 Bank Street on Friday.

The cafe is owned by Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum, who run Bank Street Tattoo, alongside close friend and business partner Mark Edwards.

The outlet is in a building once occupied by DC Thomson – with the names of some of its print titles still on the facade.

A post by Höfn Dundee on Facebook said: “We’re delighted to announce, that Höfn will open its doors this Friday, 19th January.

“It’s been a long journey, and we’re so excited for you to see what we’ve created.

“So mark your calendars for this Friday.

“The best coffee, the best food, bang average chat, 7 Bank Street, from 8:30 till 4:30.”

Owners ‘motivated’ to make new Dundee coffee shop work

Graham, 35, previously told The Courier that he had been inspired by coffee shops he regularly visited when working in Aberdeen.

He said: “I was walking past the empty unit every morning and it’s one of those things where, if you don’t do it now, you never will.

“We’re all really motivated to make this work – it’s the right time to do it.”

The cafe’s name also translates as harbour and was chosen partly due to Dundee’s association with shipping.

Meanwhile, plans to turn the former Patisserie Valerie unit on the High Street into a Black Sheep Coffee were approved in September.