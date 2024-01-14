Opening date set for new Dundee city centre coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Opening date set for new Dundee city centre coffee shop

The owners of Höfn on Bank Street say it is the 'right time' to open.

By Ellidh Aitken
Mark Edwards, Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum of Höfn Coffee. Image: Graham Cameron
Mark Edwards, Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum of Höfn Coffee. Image: Graham Cameron

The opening date for a new coffee shop in Dundee city centre has been announced.

Höfn – named after an Icelandic fishing town – will open at 7 Bank Street on Friday.

The cafe is owned by Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum, who run Bank Street Tattoo, alongside close friend and business partner Mark Edwards.

The outlet is in a building once occupied by DC Thomson – with the names of some of its print titles still on the facade.

The outlet on Bank Street was previously occupied by DC Thomson. Image: Google Maps

A post by Höfn Dundee on Facebook said: “We’re delighted to announce, that Höfn will open its doors this Friday, 19th January.

“It’s been a long journey, and we’re so excited for you to see what we’ve created.

“So mark your calendars for this Friday.

“The best coffee, the best food, bang average chat, 7 Bank Street, from 8:30 till 4:30.”

Owners ‘motivated’ to make new Dundee coffee shop work

Graham, 35, previously told The Courier that he had been inspired by coffee shops he regularly visited when working in Aberdeen.

He said: “I was walking past the empty unit every morning and it’s one of those things where, if you don’t do it now, you never will.

“We’re all really motivated to make this work – it’s the right time to do it.”

The cafe’s name also translates as harbour and was chosen partly due to Dundee’s association with shipping.

Meanwhile, plans to turn the former Patisserie Valerie unit on the High Street into a Black Sheep Coffee were approved in September.

 

