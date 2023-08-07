Black Sheep Coffee eyes Dundee store as plans lodged for empty Patisserie Valerie unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Black Sheep Coffee eyes Dundee store as plans lodged for empty Patisserie Valerie unit

The coffee chain has lodged plans to revamp the former Patisserie Valerie unit on the High Street.

By Laura Devlin
Black Sheep Coffee have submitted plans to revamp the former Patisserie Valerie unit on Dundee High Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Black Sheep Coffee have submitted plans to revamp the former Patisserie Valerie unit on Dundee High Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Black Sheep Coffee is eyeing a move to Dundee as the coffee chain submits plans to revamp an empty city centre unit.

The popular coffee brand has lodged an application with Dundee City Council to renovate the former Patisserie Valerie shop on the High Street.

The unit has lain empty since Patisserie Valerie shut in September last year – with the business citing “unprecedented challenges” for the closure.

It was one of two Scottish stores to close as a result of the company’s cost saving measures.

Plans submitted to Dundee City Council

Under the plans lodged by Black Sheep Coffee, which need to be approved, work will be carried out to install seating and serving areas at the empty shop.

Existing wall coverings will be stripped if necessary and replaced with a “concrete effect” covering.

The coffee brand is also seeking permission to replace the existing Patisserie Valerie signage on the outside of the building with its own branding.

Black Sheep Coffee opened up the in former Patisserie Valerie unit at Aberdeen’s Union Square in May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Black Sheep Coffee was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

The firm has seen a rapid expansion over the last decade and has opened shops across the UK, including in St Andrews last year and in Aberdeen’s Union Square in May.

They have also branched out globally, with a new site slated for Dallas, Texas – adding to existing Black Sheep Coffee shops in Paris and in Manila.

High Street performing better than Dundee average

The Patisserie Valerie on the High Street closed a little under a year ago and was one of nine across the UK to be shuttered.

At the time, the company said it was closing nine stores in total because it felt the stores would not recover sufficiently amid further cost pressures.

Data from The Courier shows the High Street (including City Square ) has a vacancy rate of 11.1%.

This is below the average across the city, which is 15%.

More from Dundee

Black Sheep Coffee have submitted plans to revamp the former Patisserie Valerie unit on Dundee High Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Aldi 'supermarket sweep' coming to Dundee
Black Sheep Coffee have submitted plans to revamp the former Patisserie Valerie unit on Dundee High Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife man behind sick 'George Floyd challenge' Instagram post is re-sentenced
Dundee missing woman
Missing Dundee woman last seen in the Ninewells area found
A Unite flag
Dundee and Fife schools face disruption as second union votes to strike
Councillor Andrew Parrott who is also chair of Tactran (Tayside and Central Scotland Transport Partnership).
Tayside transport boss defends road charges and cutting parking spaces
6
William Ferguson at Dundee Sheriff Court
Bail-breaching Dundee domestic abuser hid from police in coat cupboard
Maverick the dog who has diabetes - pictured with Dundee owners Andy and Karen Marr.
Devastated Dundee family launch fundraiser for poorly ‘miracle worker’ dog
Black Sheep Coffee have submitted plans to revamp the former Patisserie Valerie unit on Dundee High Street. Image: DC Thomson.
World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Scouts praised for South Korea resilience
Emily Mather with one of her catches.
Dundee woman says 'fishing saved her life' after mental health battle
Picture of people under umbrellas as Met Office issue yellow weather warning for Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perth.
Weather warning of heavy rain and flooding across Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire