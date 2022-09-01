Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid ‘unprecedented challenges’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Patisserie Valerie café in Dundee is one of nine being closed by the company.

The coffee and pastries business said it has “faced a period of unprecedented challenges in recent times”.

Its Dundee cafe, on the city’s High Street, is one of two in Scotland to close with another shop in Glasgow to shut its doors.

The company said it is closing nine stores in total because it felt the stores would not recover sufficiently amid further cost pressures. .

‘The right thing to do’, says Patisserie Valerie boss

Along with Dundee, the other cafes to close are: Belfast Donegal Square, Belfast Castle Lane, Belfast Forestside, Victoria Station London, Windsor, Glasgow Central, Eastbourne and Exeter.

The group added that its VP Retail Limited subsidiary will cease to trade following the closures.

Patisserie Valerie is being advised over the process by accountancy firm James Cowper Kreston.

It stressed that the closures will not impact the rest of its operations.

Chief executive James Fleming said: “Whilst closing stores is never an easy decision to take, we are confident this is the right thing to do. the group is in a stronger position to continue investing and delivering the high quality experience our customers rightly expect in these challenging times.”

The company would not comment on the potential impact of the closures to jobs at the sites.