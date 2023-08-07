Sandy Inverarity of Fowlis: Farmer, businessman and former NFUS president dies

Farmer and businessman, Sandy Inverarity, of Cransley, Fowlis, Dundee, has died aged 87.

James Alexander Inverarity was born in Blairgowrie in September 1935 to chartered accountant William Inverarity and his wife Alexina.

He was educated in Blairgowrie at primary level before completing his secondary education at Loretto School in Musselburgh, by Edinburgh.

Sandy initially followed his father’s path and qualified as a chartered accountant in Dundee. However, public practice was not the road he chose to follow longer term.

Beginning of Sandy’s farming career

Hillocks of Gourdie Farm on the outskirts of Blairgowrie, bought by his father in the mid 1940s, was the start of Sandy’s lifelong interest in agriculture.

The family moved to Cransley in 1969 following the purchase of the farm. Both farms soon became large-scale soft fruit growers. Hillocks of Gourdie was sold in 1990 following the purchase of Mains of Gray, the neighbouring farm to Cransley.

Having decided not to continue as a partner in the family accountancy business, Sandy kept his ties with Blairgowrie and set up a business in Terminus Street. From here an egg-packing station, Gibsons Meal Stores and Caledonian Fruits/BRG Ltd were operated.

Despite having his businesses, most of Sandy’s time was spent involved in various other organisations.

Strong voice for farming

He was appointed, at the time, the youngest ever president of the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland in 1970/71, at a crucial time for farming when Britain’s entry into the Common Market was being discussed and he proved an influential voice on the talks that took place in Brussels.

He was chairman of the Scottish Agricultural College from 1990 to 1998 and played a key role in bringing together the previous colleges, the east, north-east and west of Scotland.

By the time he handed over chairmanship to his successor, Maitland Mackie, Sandy, who was made a CBE the previous year for services to agriculture, had ensured £8 million of developments at the SAC site at Craibstone, Aberdeen, were in place.

James Hutton Institute

He was also a past chairman of the governing body of the Scottish Crop Research Institute at Invergowrie, now the James Hutton Institute, a past chairman of the Scottish Agricultural Securities Council and United Oilseeds. He also held a fellowship of the Royal Agricultural Societies.

Away from agriculture he was also a Tayside Regional councillor in the 1970s.

According to his family, Sandy’s ability to delegate, gave him the freedom to be involved in so many other interests.

The farm at Cransley, Fowlis, remains in the family with around 1,200 acres growing wheat, oats and peas.

Leisure interests

Outside of his farming and business life, Sandy, known for his wide circle of friends, was a life member of Blairgowrie Golf Club, a long-standing member of Balruddery Curling Club, a keen shot, a member of the Guildry of Dundee and a member of the Nine Incorporated Trades (the Bonnetmaker Craft).

Friends consider Sandy to have been always hale and hearty and enthusiastic on a range of topics, a convivial host, and a great supporter of the arts.

One close friend said Sandy made a significant and lasting impact on farming.

“He recognised the importance of scientific research, development and training to improve food production while on the boards of trustees of both the Scottish Crop Research Institute (James Hutton Institute ), and SAC ( SRUC), becoming chairman of both organisations,” said the friend.

“Sandy held many public appointments including past president of the National Farmers’ Union that confirmed his strong commitment to service in the agricultural sector.

“Locally he played a significant role in the incorporation and development of the commercial arm of the Scottish Research Institute, Mylnefield Research Services Ltd, in the late 1980s and early 1990s which led to greater interaction between research institutes and the private sector.

“The Mylnefield Trust which benefitted from these commercial interactions still supports PhD training today that will benefit farming into the future.”

Service

A service of thanksgiving will be held on Friday August 11, in St Marnock’s Church, Fowlis Easter, Dundee, at 2.30pm to which all family and friends are invited.

Sandy and his first wife, Jean, who died in 2006 had three of a family, Catherine, Alison and Graeme. He later married Frances, mother to Jill and Fiona.

You can read the full announcement here.