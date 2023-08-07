‘Irresponsible’ graffiti appears on Sir Walter Scott monument in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Irresponsible’ graffiti appears on Sir Walter Scott monument in Perth

The C-listed monument has been tackled by chalk spelling out the words 'R U The Farmer'.

By Chloe Burrell
The defaced Sir Walter Scott monument in Perth.
The Sir Walter Scott monument in Perth has been defaced. Image: Stuart Cowper.

The iconic Sir Walter Scott monument in Perth has been defaced by graffiti.

The statue, located at the entrance to the South Inch, was completed in 1845 by sculptor firm John Cochrane and Brothers.

It is dedicated to historian and poet Sir Walter Scott – author of The Fair Maid in Perth published in 1828.

The C-listed monument has been tackled by chalk spelling out the words ‘R U The Farmer’.

A local resident discovered the graffiti on Sunday evening.

He said: “The Perth Show was of course on this weekend, so it appears to be related in some way to that.

“I can’t see any official involvement with the show defacing a monument like that, so some sort of protest perhaps?”

Graffiti on Sir Walter Scott statue

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Graffiti adversely affects a community’s environment and can potentially lead to concerns about crime and other anti-social behaviours.

“We respond accordingly to any reports of graffiti we receive and will arrange for clean-ups where the graffiti is on for example public buildings, schools and road signs.”

Councillor Andrew Parrott deemed the vandalism as “disappointing”.

He said: “It is always very sad and disappointing when irresponsible people carry out this sort of vandalism.

“It appears that the writing has been done with chalk so hopefully it can be removed fairly easily and without damage to the statue.

“Sadly, I suspect that it will not be possible to trace who was responsible and hold them to account.

“It is always a minority who act in this anti-social way against the interests of the majority.”

A police investigation took place in 2020 after Sir Walter Scott’s dog disappeared from the statue.

The faithful hound, named Maida, is thought to have been removed from the sculpture before lockdown.

Conversation