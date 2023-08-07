Aldi to unveil new-look St Andrews store following refurbishment

Aldi is reopening its St Andrews store after a significant refurbishment.

The Tom Stewart Lane shop has been closed since August 3 to allow for the work.

And the transformation will be unveiled this week.

It includes more room for Scottish meat and fish.

And there is a larger alcohol section, more health, beauty and babycare products and a new and improved food-to-go area.

Aldi says the new layout will make it easier for St Andrews customers to find what they need.

More space and clearer signs are among the changes.

Meanwhile, bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle so they don’t get squashed under other items.

And there are new, easy-to-browse freezers.

New jobs to be created at Aldi in St Andrews

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600 million investment in its UK stores over the past three years.

And it follows feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look store stocks more than 450 Scottish products from over 90 suppliers.

It already employs 25 people and bosses say more jobs will be created.

Store manager Craig McArthur said: “The store is looking fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The store has 8 car parking spaces and opens at 8am on Thursday.