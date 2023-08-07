Aldi to unveil new-look St Andrews store following refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Aldi to unveil new-look St Andrews store following refurbishment

The supermarket has been closed since August 3 to allow for the work.

By Claire Warrender
The new-look Aldi store opens this week.
The new-look Aldi store opens this week.

Aldi is reopening its St Andrews store after a significant refurbishment.

The Tom Stewart Lane shop has been closed since August 3 to allow for the work.

And the transformation will be unveiled this week.

How the new-look Aldi store in St Andrews will look.
How the new-look Aldi store in St Andrews will look.

It includes more room for Scottish meat and fish.

And there is a larger alcohol section, more health, beauty and babycare products and a new and improved food-to-go area.

Clearer signage will help shoppers at Aldi in St Andrews.
Clearer signage will help shoppers.

Aldi says the new layout will make it easier for St Andrews customers to find what they need.

More space and clearer signs are among the changes.

Meanwhile, bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle so they don’t get squashed under other items.

And there are new, easy-to-browse freezers.

New jobs to be created at Aldi in St Andrews

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600 million investment in its UK stores over the past three years.

And it follows feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look store stocks more than 450 Scottish products from over 90 suppliers.

It already employs 25 people and bosses say more jobs will be created.

Store manager Craig McArthur said: “The store is looking fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The store has 8 car parking spaces and opens at 8am on Thursday.

Conversation