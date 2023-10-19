Trio set to open coffee shop with unique name in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Trio set to open coffee shop with unique name in Dundee city centre

It is hoped Höfn Coffee on Bank Street will welcome customers before Christmas.

By Andrew Robson
(L-R) Mark Edwards, Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum of Hofn Coffee
Mark Edwards, Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum of Höfn Coffee. Image: Graham Cameron

A new coffee shop with a unique Icelandic name is set to open in Dundee city centre.

Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum, who run Bank Street Tattoo, are behind the plans to open the cafe at 7 Bank Street, along with close friend and business partner Mark Edwards.

Work is already taking place to transform the former barber shop into Höfn Coffee with hopes of a pre-Christmas opening.

The outlet is in a building once occupied by DC Thomson – with the names of some of its print titles still on the facade.

Graham, 35, said: “It’s always been a pipe dream to have a coffee shop but I never imagined it would actually happen.

Plans are in place to turn the Bank Street unit into a cafe in Dundee city centre
Plans are in place to turn the Bank Street unit into a cafe. Image: Google Street View

“I was walking past the empty unit every morning and it’s one of those things where, if you don’t do it now, you never will.

“We’re all really motivated to make this work – it’s the right time to do it.

“It has been extremely busy since we got the green light, but everyone is pitching in to help.”

Inspired by coffee shops he regularly visited when working in Aberdeen, Graham wants to recapture the same atmosphere he fondly remembers.

The space on bank Street before work started at the new coffee shop
The shop unit on Bank Street before work started. Image: Graham Cameron

He said: “The hope is for it to be a nice coffee shop, serving pastries and the like.

“Mark is a great guy to have on board, he’s a top coffee roaster who used to work for Batch.”

Inspiration behind Dundee shop Höfn Coffee

Höfn – an Icelandic fishing town which also translates as harbour – was a name the trio could all get behind.

The businessman added: “We just wanted to call it something a bit different, something people will remember.

“Plus, with Dundee’s obvious association with shipping, we thought it was rather fitting.”

The move sees one of the vacant units in Dundee city centre filled.

Plans to turn the former Patisserie Valerie unit on the High Street into a Black Sheep Coffee were approved in September.

You can track the empty and vacant units in Dundee city centre here.