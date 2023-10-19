Trio set to open coffee shop with unique name in Dundee city centre

A new coffee shop with a unique Icelandic name is set to open in Dundee city centre.

Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum, who run Bank Street Tattoo, are behind the plans to open the cafe at 7 Bank Street, along with close friend and business partner Mark Edwards.

Work is already taking place to transform the former barber shop into Höfn Coffee with hopes of a pre-Christmas opening.

The outlet is in a building once occupied by DC Thomson – with the names of some of its print titles still on the facade.

Graham, 35, said: “It’s always been a pipe dream to have a coffee shop but I never imagined it would actually happen.

“I was walking past the empty unit every morning and it’s one of those things where, if you don’t do it now, you never will.

“We’re all really motivated to make this work – it’s the right time to do it.

“It has been extremely busy since we got the green light, but everyone is pitching in to help.”

Inspired by coffee shops he regularly visited when working in Aberdeen, Graham wants to recapture the same atmosphere he fondly remembers.

He said: “The hope is for it to be a nice coffee shop, serving pastries and the like.

“Mark is a great guy to have on board, he’s a top coffee roaster who used to work for Batch.”

Inspiration behind Dundee shop Höfn Coffee

Höfn – an Icelandic fishing town which also translates as harbour – was a name the trio could all get behind.

The businessman added: “We just wanted to call it something a bit different, something people will remember.

“Plus, with Dundee’s obvious association with shipping, we thought it was rather fitting.”

The move sees one of the vacant units in Dundee city centre filled.

Plans to turn the former Patisserie Valerie unit on the High Street into a Black Sheep Coffee were approved in September.

