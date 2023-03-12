BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Dundee: Job and volunteer opportunities announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those wanting to be part of Radio One’s Big Weekend extravaganza when it comes to Dundee in May can do so thanks to a number of job and volunteer placements just announced.

The three-day music festival is to take place at Camperdown Park between May 26 and 28 and will boast some of the world’s most popular live acts.

Performers and bands already confirmed include Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Niall Horan and Anne Marie.

And with tens of thousands of fans expected to attend, organisers are looking for people to fill a range of roles and temporary job placements in the lead up and during the musical extravaganza.

The opportunities include a number of entry level and experienced build crew roles required to help erect a number of small and large temporary bars.

There are also a range of other job opportunities during the three-day event.

These include positions for ticket scanners, event runners, bar staff and stock control operatives.

The roles will offer the Scottish national living wage rate of £10.90 per hour while those employed for experienced positions the hourly rate will increase to £12.50.

Also available are a number of unpaid voluntary positions including health and safety inductions interns.

Those successful in taking on these voluntary positions will be provided with lunch and dinner vouchers.

Temporary job and volunteer opportunities

Excitement is already building for the return of Radio One’s Big Weekend, which was due to take place back in 2020 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 80,000 fans are expected to flock to the city for the music festival that first came to Dundee back in 2006.

Those interested in the temporary job roles and volunteer opportunities on offer can find out more here.