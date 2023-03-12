BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Dundee: Job and volunteer opportunities announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Dundee: Job and volunteer opportunities announced

By Neil Henderson
March 12 2023, 2.03pm Updated: March 12 2023, 3.11pm
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Those wanting to be part of Radio One’s Big Weekend extravaganza when it comes to Dundee in May can do so thanks to a number of job and volunteer placements just announced.

The three-day music festival is to take place at Camperdown Park between May 26 and 28 and will boast some of the world’s most popular live acts.

Performers and bands already confirmed include Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Niall Horan and Anne Marie.

Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi will play Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And with tens of thousands of fans expected to attend, organisers are looking for people to fill a range of roles and temporary job placements in the lead up and during the musical extravaganza.

Anne Marie is another act confirmed for the three-day musical extravaganza. Image: PA.

The opportunities include a number of entry level and experienced build crew roles required to help erect a number of small and large temporary bars.

There are also a range of other job opportunities during the three-day event.

Matthew Healy will perform with his band The 1975. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

These include positions for ticket scanners, event runners, bar staff and stock control operatives.

The roles will offer the Scottish national living wage rate of £10.90 per hour while those employed for experienced positions the hourly rate will increase to £12.50.

Also available are a number of unpaid voluntary positions including health and safety inductions interns.

Radio Big Weekend Dundee
Revellers at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Dundee back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Those successful in taking on these voluntary positions will be provided with lunch and dinner vouchers.

Temporary job and volunteer opportunities

Excitement is already building for the return of Radio One’s Big Weekend, which was due to take place back in 2020 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 80,000 fans are expected to flock to the city for the music festival that first came to Dundee back in 2006.

Those interested in the temporary job roles and volunteer opportunities on offer can find out more here.

