Home News Dundee

Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

By Matteo Bell and Poppy Watson
January 30 2023, 8.03am Updated: January 30 2023, 11.47am
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The first acts set to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee have been confirmed.

Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan will play at the event, it was announced on Monday morning.

Greg James revealed on Radio 1’s Breakfast show that Anne-Marie, Arlo Parks and Raye will also perform at Camperdown Park.

Matt Healy of The 1975. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock.

It comes as Radio 1 officially confirmed the festival is coming to Dundee on May 26-28.

The Courier exclusively revealed last week that the city has been chosen to host the festival for the first time since 2006.

BBC originally planned to hold the Big Weekend in Dundee in 2020, however it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coventry was then chosen to host the festival in 2022 after restrictions eased.

It is expected the majority of tickets for the Big Weekend will be reserved for fans living in the Dundee area.

Details of how revellers can get hold of briefs – which are now sold, rather than being given away – have still to be confirmed.

Singer Anne-Marie. Image: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Lewis Capaldi confirmed for Big Weekend line-up

Lewis Capaldi said: “I’m very excited to be playing in Dundee for Big Weekend, I never managed to get tickets last time so I’m very excited to be able to come along and enjoy it as well as playing.”

The 1975 said “We are looking forward to seeing everyone in Dundee for our first outdoor show of the year.”

Niall Horan said: “I can’t wait to kick off festival season at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 in Dundee. See you all there.”

The Big Weekend is one of several major music events taking place in Tayside this year.

