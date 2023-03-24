Could ‘super crickets’ developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Could ‘super crickets’ developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change?

The agile insects are eaten in countries across Asia, Africa and other regions because of their high protein content.

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
Crickets are eaten in some countries because they are a high source of protein. Image: Shutterstock
Crickets are eaten in some countries because they are a high source of protein. Image: Shutterstock

Scientists at Abertay University in Dundee are working with Zimbabwean colleagues to farm protein-rich crickets as a sustainable food source.

The agile insects are eaten in countries across Asia, Africa and other regions because of their high protein content

Food innovation researchers at Abertay and Chinhoyi University of Technology discovered that changing what crickets eat increases their nutritional value and growth rate.

Led by Professor Alberto Fiore of Abertay’s Division of Engineering and Food Sciences, researchers feed the insects soya beans, sunflower seeds and sweet potato leaves instead of chicken feed.

Then, the research team analysed the nutritional value of the insects.

Professor Fiore and the research team in Zimbabwe. Image: Supplied by Abertay University

It was found the high protein in the beans and seeds boosted growth and in turn, changed the nutritional value of the insects.

This means they can be farmed to meet the nutritional needs of people and be included as ingredients for protein powder in food.

The high protein content and reduced use of resources needed for cricket farming over livestock such as cattle makes it favourable for food products and the environment.

The work is funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a public sector-funded research body.

‘Highly sustainable source’

Professor Fiore said: “Abertay University is passionate about tackling climate change and this new model is something that we hope to explore further with other partners keen to develop products from this highly sustainable source.

“This project proved that we can create a change in nutritional profile in these insects and that insect farming can be a viable commercial pathway.

Professor Fiore with the research team. Image: Supplied by Abertay University

“By managing the crickets’ food sources, they can become a valuable source of base protein for products such as pasta, bread, cookies, snacks and smoothies.”

Working with Professor Fiorie are Dr Moira Leadbitter of Abertay University, Dr Faith Angeline Manditsera from the Chinhoyi University of Technology and Eng Esnath Divasoni of Jumping Protein, a food product company in Zimbabwe.

The UKRI funding enabled the company to set up experimental units at their farm near Harare.

‘Impact our communities’

Dr Manditsera said: “We were delighted to partner on this project which supports our mission of educating and developing people for roles in the food industry and conducting research with impact for our communities.”

‘Future food source’

Ms Divasoni of Jumping Protein said: “Crickets are a global food source of the future and a climate positive way of producing protein that is far more effective than livestock farming.

“Working with Abertay and Chinhoyi has helped us progress towards our vision of moving towards a more effective production stream and creating a network of insect farmers that can create income for rural communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Food and drink journalist Maria Gran put The Little Green Larder's paella and Spanish salad recipe bag to the test. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee's zero waste meal kit to the test
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
Malcolm Jack, who commutes from Dunfermline Queen Margaret Station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson.
Fife and Tayside ScotRail commuters reflect on a shambolic first year since nationalisation
Behind the curtain: The Rex Theatre in Dundee. Image: Ken Roe.
Dundee's Got Talent: Forgotten Pavilion Cinema offered top variety shows every week

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac
Jill Lorean comes to Montrose.
Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose

Editor's Picks

Most Commented