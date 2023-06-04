24-hour Cateran Yomp trek sees record-breaking participants in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A record-breaking number of soldiers and civilians have spent 24 hours trekking Perthshire’s Cateran Trail for charity.

Over 1,200 walkers from across the globe raised £300,000 during the 12th Cateran Yomp on Saturday.

Walking across the hills and glens, teams are accompanied by live music, lit forests and fireworks.

Money raised from the trek goes to ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the Army’s national charity.

The charity provides lifelong support to serving soldiers, former soldiers and their immediate families.

The Yomp has raised millions of pounds for the charity, with donations funding everything from wheelchair ramps for soldiers’ homes, to respite care and personal recovery plans for injured soldiers returning from the frontline.

Last year alone, 70,000 members were supported – the youngest was just three months old and the oldest was aged 103.

Dunfermline man celebrates birthday trekking

Dunfermline man Graeme Findlay took part in the trek on his 49th birthday.

Graeme had a tumour removed from his pancreas in 2021 and spent eight weeks in recovery.

He was joined on the walk by work colleagues including fellow Dunfermline resident Jon Howarth.

Jon served as an engineer in the Royal Navy for more than 18 years.

Major General Tim Hyams, chief executive of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, said: “I am hugely grateful to every single participant; all of whom have demonstrated significant mental and physical resilience, and an evident sense of teamwork.

“In so doing, they have made a tangible difference to our ability, as the army’s national charity, to be there for soldiers, for life.”