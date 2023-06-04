Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
24-hour Cateran Yomp trek sees record-breaking participants in 2023

Around £300,000 was raised for ABF The Soldiers Charity, supporting soldiers, veterans and their families when in need.

By Ben MacDonald
Cateran Yomp walkers
Walkers take part in the 24-hour Cateran Yomp. Image: Graham Niven

A record-breaking number of soldiers and civilians have spent 24 hours trekking Perthshire’s Cateran Trail for charity.

Over 1,200 walkers from across the globe raised £300,000 during the 12th Cateran Yomp on Saturday.

Walking across the hills and glens, teams are accompanied by live music, lit forests and fireworks.

Money raised from the trek goes to ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the Army’s national charity.

Teams walk 22, 36 or 54 miles in 24 hours. Image: Grainger PR

The charity provides lifelong support to serving soldiers, former soldiers and their immediate families.

The Yomp has raised millions of pounds for the charity, with donations funding everything from wheelchair ramps for soldiers’ homes, to respite care and personal recovery plans for injured soldiers returning from the frontline.

Walkers raised £300,000 for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity. Image: Grainger PR

Last year alone, 70,000 members were supported – the youngest was just three months old and the oldest was aged 103.

Dunfermline man celebrates birthday trekking

Dunfermline man Graeme Findlay took part in the trek on his 49th birthday.

Graeme had a tumour removed from his pancreas in 2021 and spent eight weeks in recovery.

Graeme Findlay takes part in this year’s Yomp. Image: Grainger PR

He was joined on the walk by work colleagues including fellow Dunfermline resident Jon Howarth.

Jon served as an engineer in the Royal Navy for more than 18 years.

The Yomp has raised millions for soldiers, veterans and their families. Image: Grainger PR

Major General Tim Hyams, chief executive of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, said: “I am hugely grateful to every single participant; all of whom have demonstrated significant mental and physical resilience, and an evident sense of teamwork.

“In so doing, they have made a tangible difference to our ability, as the army’s national charity, to be there for soldiers, for life.”

