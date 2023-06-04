Railway line between Perth and Inverness reopens after signalling fault

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The railway line between Perth and Inverness has reopened following an earlier signalling fault at Dalwhinnie.

Scotrail reported the fault just before 3pm on Sunday and confirmed it would be closed until further notice.

The line was closed for nearly two hours.

The rail operator has since confirmed services are retuning to normal but may still face delays.

Scotrail said in a Tweet: “Our staff are onsite and report the signals are now operational and both lines have re-opened.

“Services will still experience delays and cancellations due to disruption.

“Please continue to check our app and JourneyCheck for live updates.”