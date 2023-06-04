Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Two men taken to hospital after crash on A85 near Comrie

The crash involved two motorbikes.

By Kieran Webster
The A85 is closed near Comrie following a crash. Image: Google Street View
The A85 is closed near Comrie following a crash. Image: Google Street View

Two men have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A85 near Comrie on Sunday.

The road was closed for over an hour following the crash, just after 4pm, and involved two motorbikes

Emergency services, including three fire engines, attended the scene near the Perthshire village.

The A85 has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.10pm on Sunday, police were called to a report of a crash involving two motorcycles on the A85 near Comrie.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road has since reopened and inquiries are ongoing.”

