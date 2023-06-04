Two men taken to hospital after crash on A85 near Comrie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A85 near Comrie on Sunday.

The road was closed for over an hour following the crash, just after 4pm, and involved two motorbikes

Emergency services, including three fire engines, attended the scene near the Perthshire village.

The A85 has since reopened.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 16:40#A85 Dunira The carriageway is ⛔ CLOSED ⛔ on all approaches near to the Dunira Estate due to a collision Please use our #RouteChecker 🛣️ to plan your journey: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/BaNARuNhMQ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 4, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.10pm on Sunday, police were called to a report of a crash involving two motorcycles on the A85 near Comrie.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road has since reopened and inquiries are ongoing.”