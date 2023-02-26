From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health to take on Cateran Yomp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dunfermline man is preparing to take on one of the UK’s toughest fitness challenges, two years after recovering from major surgery.

Graeme Findlay, 48, had a tumour removed from his pancreas in 2021 and spent eight weeks resting.

But as he recovered, he was determined to rebuild his strength and took up walking.

Last year, he took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge – climbing the UK’s three highest mountains in three days.

And now he is gearing up for his biggest challenge to date, the Cateran Yomp.

Described as the toughest event of its kind, it sees hundreds of yompers trekking through the foothills of the Cairngorms for 24-hours straight.

Graeme will need every ounce of grit and determination as he attempts to cover an ambitious 54 miles without stopping.

The challenge on June 3 to 4 is organised by ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and raises funds to support soldiers, veterans and their families.

It is based on a long-distance military training march and organisers warn it takes courage, discipline and teamwork.

Cateran Yomp is ‘fantastic way to celebrate 49th birthday’

But Graeme, who works at Sainsbury’s Bank in Edinburgh, is undeterred.

He said: “I had major surgery to remove a tumour on my pancreas.

“And, after the initial eight weeks of taking it easy, I was determined to regain my fitness.

“I had developed a real love of walking during lockdown so in June 2022 I took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge.

“I’ve now got the yomp approaching, my most ambitious challenge yet which just happens to fall on my 49th birthday.

“It won’t be easy but what a fantastic way to welcome my fifth decade while also raising funds for a brilliant charity.”

Graeme, a run director of Dunfermline Park Run, will be joined on the Cateran Yomp by friends and work colleagues Jon Howarth, also from Dunfermline, and Jeremy Watson from Kirkliston.

Jon is ex-military, having served as an engineer in the Royal Navy for more than 18 years.

Graeme’s bank colleagues join in training walks

With training now well under way, the trio are planning some night walks to prepare for the yomp’s dark sections.

Graeme has also set up a hillwalking club at work to encourage colleagues to enjoy the great outdoors.

He said: “Many of my colleagues like the idea of getting out for a weekend walk but some weren’t sure where to go.

“Now we’re all getting out together, walking everything from a flat four-mile walk by the river to full-on mountaineering.

“I recently received praise from my employers for boosting community spirit within the workforce, especially among staff still working from home.

“I’ve got a couple of other challenges lined up for the next 12 to 18 months so here’s hoping I can encourage more of them to join me.”

Since its launch, the Cateran Yomp has raised £4 million for ABF The Solders’ Charity.

And donations have funded wheelchair ramps for soldiers’ homes, respite care and personal recovery plans for injured soldiers.