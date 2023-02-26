From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health to take on Cateran Yomp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health to take on Cateran Yomp

By Claire Warrender
February 26 2023, 5.57am
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
Graeme, left, on a training walk with Jon and Jeremy. Image: Supplied by Grainger Public Relations.

A Dunfermline man is preparing to take on one of the UK’s toughest fitness challenges, two years after recovering from major surgery.

Graeme Findlay, 48, had a tumour removed from his pancreas in 2021 and spent eight weeks resting.

But as he recovered, he was determined to rebuild his strength and took up walking.

Graeme, Jon and Jeremy are training together for the gruelling Cateran Yomp. Image: Supplied by Grainger Public Relations.

Last year, he took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge – climbing the UK’s three highest mountains in three days.

And now he is gearing up for his biggest challenge to date, the Cateran Yomp.

Described as the toughest event of its kind, it sees hundreds of yompers trekking through the foothills of the Cairngorms for 24-hours straight.

Graeme will need every ounce of grit and determination as he attempts to cover an ambitious 54 miles without stopping.

The challenge on June 3 to 4 is organised by ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and raises funds to support soldiers, veterans and their families.

It is based on a long-distance military training march and organisers warn it takes courage, discipline and teamwork.

Cateran Yomp is ‘fantastic way to celebrate 49th birthday’

But Graeme, who works at Sainsbury’s Bank in Edinburgh, is undeterred.

He said: “I had major surgery to remove a tumour on my pancreas.

“And, after the initial eight weeks of taking it easy, I was determined to regain my fitness.

“I had developed a real love of walking during lockdown so in June 2022 I took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge.

From Dunfermline to Cateran Yomp training in the hills. Image: Supplied by Grainger Public Relations.

“I’ve now got the yomp approaching, my most ambitious challenge yet which just happens to fall on my 49th birthday.

“It won’t be easy but what a fantastic way to welcome my fifth decade while also raising funds for a brilliant charity.”

Graeme, a run director of Dunfermline Park Run, will be joined on the Cateran Yomp by friends and work colleagues Jon Howarth, also from Dunfermline, and Jeremy Watson from Kirkliston.

Jon is ex-military, having served as an engineer in the Royal Navy for more than 18 years.

Graeme’s bank colleagues join in training walks

With training now well under way, the trio are planning some night walks to prepare for the yomp’s dark sections.

Graeme has also set up a hillwalking club at work to encourage colleagues to enjoy the great outdoors.

He said: “Many of my colleagues like the idea of getting out for a weekend walk but some weren’t sure where to go.

Jeremy and Graeme during one of their regular hill walks. Image: Supplied by Grainger Public Relations.

“Now we’re all getting out together, walking everything from a flat four-mile walk by the river to full-on mountaineering.

“I recently received praise from my employers for boosting community spirit within the workforce, especially among staff still working from home.

“I’ve got a couple of other challenges lined up for the next 12 to 18 months so here’s hoping I can encourage more of them to join me.”

Since its launch, the Cateran Yomp has raised £4 million for ABF The Solders’ Charity.

And donations have funded wheelchair ramps for soldiers’ homes, respite care and personal recovery plans for injured soldiers.











